Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Martin Shkreli Joins Trump Crypto Game in the Weirdest Way Ever

The pharmaceutical price gouger and general jerk is behind a brand new Trump-branded cryptocurrency.

Martin Shkreli touches his forehead
Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Disgraced former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli claimed Wednesday that he and Barron Trump are responsible for a mysterious Trump-branded meme cryptocurrency.

The token, named “Trump Coin,” sparked confusion and interest since it was registered on the Solana blockchain platform earlier this week, as it bears the same DJT symbol as the stock symbol for Donald Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social. Rumors that Trump was linked to the coin sent its value skyrocketing by 385 percent within 24 hours, and amassing a trading volume of $363 million, according to The Block.

It wasn’t long before Arkham Intelligence, a data analytics firm, promised a $150 thousand bounty to anyone who discovered who was behind the asset. Within hours, blockchain sleuth ZachXBT posted a series of screenshots to X, formerly Twitter, claiming that he’d cracked it: the token was invented by the infamous “Pharma Bro” himself, who is best known for artificially raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent.

Seemingly angry at the investigator’s revelation and the subsequent wave of skeptics undermining Shkreli’s claim to the coin, the disgraced former pharmaceutical executive leapt to the mic. On Wednesday afternoon, he participated in a live Space broadcast on X to explain his involvement in the company.

Shkreli claimed that he was approached about making a meme coin with Barron Trump by the 18 year-old’s friend Cameron. Shkreli said he has since established a “friendship” with the president’s son, whom he credits as the “mastermind” behind the coin.

“I was surprised. It was the president’s son, [which] seems like a good idea,” Shkreli said, laughing. He noted that Barron claimed that the presumptive Republican nominee approved of the project and thought it was “great.”

Shkreli became adversarial when asked if the token was created to raise money for Trump’s presidential campaign. “Whatever, the goal was to sell NFTs, make money,” he snapped, denying that the meme coin was a money-making scheme for Trump.

Instead, he claimed the funds were meant for Barron, who was expected to get “everything, everything, everything. Period.”

Meanwhile, Shkreli said his own financial incentive was “nonexistent,” and he just “wanted to see where it would go.”

“There’s nothing wrong with creating a meme coin,” Shkreli insisted. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong with setting up an LP, and selling it to people you know.”

According to Shkreli, only a “Trump family member” has a private key, the tool that would allow someone to access and manage the funds raised.

The possibility of financial gain aside, getting involved in crypto could be a way for Trump to attract fans involved in the highly lucrative field.

“I’m glad President Trump and his campaign are leaning into crypto, including accepting it—he’s ahead of the curve, “ failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy told Fox Business earlier this week.

“Embracing crypto will help Trump continue to bring libertarians and your not-typical Republicans into the fold—it’s a winning issue.”

Ultimately, Shkreli was unable to provide any real proof that he’d collaborated with Barron on the meme coin, and the Trump family and campaign have yet to release a statement or acknowledge Shkreli’s claims.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

George Santos Launches New Grift With OnlyFans Account

After a congressional investigation found Santos spent fraudulently acquired money on OnlyFans, the former congressman has now joined the platform.

George Santos smiles and points
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Former congressman George Santos is taking his money-making schemes to OnlyFans.

The embattled ex-representative announced Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) that he is now on the subscription-based platform famous for paid adult content.

Santos, who was expelled from Congress last year amid 23 federal charges for conspiracy, false statements, and multiple kinds of fraud, says that he isn’t going to contribute adult content to the site and just “wanted to stir the pot.”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Ever since getting expelled from Congress, Santos has attempted to earn money in a number of different ways, including selling personalized messages on Cameo. He brought back Kitara Ravache, the drag persona he long denied using, to make money on the platform. In addition, Santos engaged in a failed bid to return to Congress after raising very little, if any money.

It’s ironic that Santos is trying to earn money on OnlyFans, considering that a House Ethics Committee report from November showed that he used campaign funds on OnlyFans purchases, in addition to designer goods, makeup, and “spa services and/or cosmetic procedures” including Botox. Perhaps now, he wants to collect from the website instead of paying content creators there.

Santos’s many lies followed him throughout his time in Congress. He was caught fabricating his résumé and lying about being related to Holocaust survivors, being “Jew-ish,” having connections to the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, the kidnapping of his niece, and credit card fraud. In the end, it was enough to get him tossed out of the House of Representatives, but not from the public eye.

Santos’s next court proceeding is scheduled for August 13, with a trial expected in September. There’s no word on if he’ll show up with his trademark blazer and sweater or in his drag persona. Either way, OnlyFans will be the outfit that has the potential to raise him the most money, perhaps to pay for his legal fees.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Louisiana Obliterates Separation of Church and State With Wild New Law

The Bayou State just got one step closer to Christian nationalism.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry squints as he speaks into microphones
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry signed a law Wednesday mandating that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, in a startlingly clear demonstration of the blurring lines between church and state.

According to the legislation, the commandments displays would be paid for through donations, not through state funds. The law also authorizes classrooms to put up the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence, and the Northwest Ordinance—but it does not require those documents to be displayed.

The law describes the Ten Commandments not as the religious edict that they plainly are, but as “foundational documents of our state and national government.”

If that’s truly the case, then where is Louisiana’s law requiring the United States Constitution—with its Establishment Clause prohibiting the state from instituting legislation “respecting an establishment of religion”—to be hung in “large, easily readable font”?

In 1980, the Supreme Court ruled that a similar law in Kentucky was unconstitutional, because posting the commandments had a blatantly religious purpose, not a secular one. Now, it’s unlikely that the current Supreme Court would rule similarly.

Violations of this particular section of the U.S. Constitution have become only too easy since the Supreme Court decision Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, the case of the coach who was dismissed for holding massive public prayers at school, only to quit as soon as he got his job back. The court’s ruling that Joe Kennedy’s prayers did not violate the First Amendment is also to thank for a spate of Satanic clubs across the country, which are now permitted to operate under the same guidance.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Witness Reportedly Says Matt Gaetz Paid Her for Sex

ABC News reports a new development in the House Ethics Committee's investigation.

Matt Gaetz raises a fist as a microphone is extended toward him.
(Photo by Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Rep. Matt Gaetz arrives for a meeting with House GOP members and former President Donald Trump at the Capitol Hill Club on June 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

The House Ethics Committee’s investigation of Representative Matt Gaetz, ABC News reports, has a new development: a witness has come forward saying that the Florida congressman paid her for sex.

The committee has interviewed at least six women who were witnesses in the Justice Department’s 2020 sex trafficking investigation of Gaetz, sources told the news outlet. These women allegedly attended parties Gaetz attended, paid for by Gaetz’s former friend Joel Greenberg.

Investigators reportedly asked these women, some of whom are cooperating and others of whom have been subpoenaed, about Venmo payments allegedly from Gaetz and whether those were for sex. One woman told the committee that she did in fact receive a payment in exchange for sex, while other witnesses said they were paid to attend parties where Gaetz was present that included drugs and sex, according to ABC News.

Gaetz has denounced the expanded investigation, calling it “frivolous” and “Soviet-esque.” The previous DOJ investigation didn’t result in any charges against Gaetz, although Greenberg is serving an 11-year sentence in federal prison for multiple charges, including sex trafficking a minor and introducing the minor to other “adult men.”

Gaetz posted on X yesterday that the House Ethics Committee was “doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way: my exoneration.” He also blamed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, hinting that McCarthy was attempting some payback over Gaetz’s efforts to oust the California Republican from the speakership.

At the time, Gaetz claimed that he was opposing McCarthy over the latter’s work with Democrats, but leaked private communications between Gaetz and a close friend later revealed that he took action against McCarthy for refusing to stop the House probe into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct.

In addition to the latest revelations, the probe has revealed that Gaetz would show videos of his sexual conquests to other staffers and members of Congress on Capitol Hill, and bragged about using erectile dysfunction medicine–energy cocktails to “go all night.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

The Most Shocking Admission from Shady Boeing CEO’s Testimony

Dave Calhoun’s testimony included explosive revelations that did nothing to quell anger at and concerns about the company.

Families of the victims of the Boeing 737 crashes hold up photos of their deceased relatives as Boeing CEO David Calhoun testifies
Samuel Corum/AFP/Getty Images

If the bosses at Boeing intended for CEO Dave Calhoun’s performance during a Senate hearing to smooth over the company’s abject turmoil, they were woefully mistaken.

Calhoun was forced Tuesday to answer on the record whether the embattled aerospace company had retaliated against any of the more than a dozen whistleblowers who have raised concerns over the safety standards and ethics of the company, and he gave the answer many already suspected to be true.

“I know it happens,” said Calhoun, adding that the company had taken action against those who had retaliated.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who asked Calhoun the question, also read testimony from the late John Barnett, a Boeing whistleblower who was found dead in his vehicle from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In his opening remarks, Blumenthal said that Barnett had “committed suicide under the immense pressure the company put on him for raising safety claims.”

Barnett, who brought up concerns about missing parts, was apparently called by one of his supervisors 19 times in one day, and was told, “I’m going to push you until you break.”

Blumenthal recounted Barnett’s testimony in which he said one of his coworkers was physically assaulted for raising concerns about safety. The senator asked whether Calhoun had followed up on this report, and the CEO said he didn’t know.

Calhoun was also absolutely decimated by a surprisingly strong line of questioning from the blatantly opportunist Senator Josh Hawley, who demanded that he should resign. But after the hearing ended, Calhoun’s humiliation was still far from over.

Nadia Milleron, whose daughter was killed in a 2019 Boeing crash, tore into Calhoun Tuesday night during an interview on CNN for his opening apology to the family members of people who died in two 737 Max crashes. “I apologize to the grief we have caused,” he’d said, turning to face the family members present in the Senate chamber. “I want you to know we are totally committed to work focused on safety.”

Milleron wasn’t so convinced. “It wasn’t a real apology. What he was doing is he doesn’t want us to know the details of how it happened,” she told CNN’s Abby Phillip.

Milleron recounted making eye contact with Calhoun as he gave his apology. “He looked at me in the eye and he said, ‘I am sorry,’ and I said, ‘You are sorry? Are you sorry for the bombs Boeing produced that kill innocent kids in Rafah? Are you sorry for that, too?’”

Boeing helped to develop Israel’s missile defense system, and has continued to arm the Israeli Defense Forces as it wages its brutal military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 37,000 people, including thousands of young children.

“Like how can he sleep?” MIlleron asked rhetorically. “This person is a psychopath. We can not have people running these companies that do not care about human life. We have to have responsible people running these companies.”

Most Recent Post
Talia Jane/
/

Read Virginia’s Tea Leaves: This Election Is Chaos

The race between Bob Good and Trump-endorsed John McGuire remains too close to call. But that's not the only vicious infighting in Virginia this election cycle.

John McGuire stands in front of a vehicle wearing a red shirt reading "McGuire" and "Trump Endorsed."
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
GOP candidate for Virginia's 5th Congressional district John McGuire returns to his campaign bus after meeting voters at the Annual Father's Day Carshow in Bumpass, Virginia, on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Two hotly contested seats in Virginia’s primary on Tuesday are providing insight into how much influence Donald Trump and pro-Israel lobbying groups have over our elections.

The once-mighty Trump endorsement continues to deteriorate: Trump-endorsed election denialist Senator John McGuire’s race to oust incumbent Republican representative Bob Good remains too close to call as of Wednesday when vote tallying paused for the Juneteenth state and federal holiday. McGuire led by just 327 votes—0.52 percent—over Good. In response to the razor-thin margins, Good took to social media to sprinkle a touch of election denialism of his own, asking for “full transparency from the officials involved” in counting and certifying votes, as if that wasn’t already how the election certification process is run.

Good has courted controversy both with his efforts to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and with his early endorsement of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s failed presidential campaign. Good has struggled to maintain his MAGA bona fides by demonstrating his undying love for Trump, who he’s described as “the best president of my lifetime.” Good made an appearance in New York City outside the courthouse to support Trump in his ill-fated hush-money trial. His appearance there sparked a brutal response from Trump who declared he’s “BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA” before giving McGuire his “Complete and Total Endorsement.” Despite efforts from Trumpworld to bolster McGuire, the infighting has largely left Virginia voters confused.

Further complicating Virginia’s primaries this week, pro-Israel lobbying groups continue to dump enormous resources into Democratic races across the country, despite data consistently showing that voters are primarily concerned about the economy, not with Israel. In New York, the lobbying effort has made a primary between incumbent Representative Jamaal Bowman and MAGA-funded Westchester County Executive George Latimer the most expensive House primary in U.S. political history.

Early showings from other primaries have suggested efforts from the pro-Israel lobby are largely paying off—except in Virginia’s 10th congressional district. In the crowded race with a dozen candidates, pro-Israel lobbying group Democratic Majority for Israel PAC reportedly backed Eileen Filler-Corn to replace Representative Jennifer Wexton, who is retiring. On Tuesday, Filler-Corn landed in an abysmal fourth place, picking up just 9.3 percent of the votes.

The winner of that race, Virginia senator Suhas Subramanyam, received more than 30 percent of the vote. DMFI doesn’t seem too unhappy with the result, however, praising Subramanyam’s “commitment to Democratic values and his support for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship,” and describing him as a “proud pro-Israel candidate.”

“Democrats in [Virginia’s 10th congressional district] have proven once again that being pro-Israel is not just wise policy, but also winning politics,” the group wrote.

How all this infighting will factor into the general election remains to be seen. The main message from Virginia’s primaries, both Democrat and Republican, seems to be that the 2024 election season has definitely activated chaos mode.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Another January 6 Rioter Loses His Bid to Become a Congressman

Chuck Hand lost a Republican primary runoff in Georgia on Tuesday.

Trump supporters storm the Capitol.
Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Scene outside the Capitol after Trump supporters breached the building in Washington, District of Columbia on January 6, 2021.

After being among more than 1,400 people charged over the January 6, 2021 insurrection and storming of the Capitol, Charles Hand III attempted to return to the scene of the crime by being elected to Congress. Unfortunately for him, he lost a Republican primary runoff for a House seat Tuesday.

Hand, who goes by Chuck, lost the Georgia 2nd congressional district race to former Trump administration official Wayne Johnson. In November, Johnson will face Democratic Representative Sanford Bishop, who has held the seat since 1993.

Hand previously received 32 percent of the initial primary election on May 21, proceeding to the runoff with Johnson, who received 44.6 percent of the vote. Under Georgia law, political candidates must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

Almost two weeks ago, Hand walked out of a debate after one of his opponents in the initial primary, Michael Nixon, mentioned that Hand’s wife, Mandy Robinson-Hand, had a criminal history of oxycodone possession and was Hand’s co-defendant in their Capitol riot case.

Hand admitted to breaking off “a piece of metal fencing” and placing “it in his back pants pocket” in his January 6 case, and was sentenced to 20 days in prison. Prosecutors wrote in his sentencing memo that after participating in the riot, he told his wife ”Like I said it was a perfect time to be a part of history!” He also encouraged his wife to not turn herself in and to “deny, deny, deny.”

Hand was one of many January 6 participants running for office in 2024. One of them, Derrick Evans, served three months in prison and ran for the Republican nomination in West Virginia’s 1st congressional district, only to lose in May.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

The Shocking Figure Blocking the Movie About Rapist Trump

Dan Snyder is preventing distribution of a Donald Trump biopic, which does not portray the former president in a flattering light.

Daniel Snyder crosses his arms as he stands on the sideline of an NFL game
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images

A disgraced former NFL owner is desperately trying to stop the release of an upcoming film that contains a less-than-flattering depiction of Donald Trump—and he is uniquely positioned to do so.

According to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast, Dan Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders (previously the Redskins), is working overtime to prevent the release of The Apprentice, a film that depicts Donald Trump as a sexual abuser.

Sources told Variety that Snyder is a friend of Trump’s and donated $1.1 million to his inaugural committee, and another $100,000 to his campaign in 2016. Now, Snyder has accidentally funded a film that could very likely hurt Trump’s image, and his chance at reelection, should it be released before November.

The Apprentice depicts the former president raping his first wife, Ivana. During her 1989 divorce case, Ivana claimed that Trump raped her, but she later refuted her own allegations ahead of the 2016 presidential election and said that the two were the “best of friends.” The film also portrays Trump cheating on his wife, doing hard drugs, and getting plastic surgery.

Snyder was initially willing to fund the film through its production company Kinematics, which is run by his son-in-law Mark Rappaport, because he thought it would be a flattering portrayal of the former president—but what he got was something else entirely. Snyder was reportedly “furious” when he first saw the film last month, according to Axios.

The Beast reported that Snyder is leveraging his financial stake in Kinematics to prevent the production company from striking a deal with the independent distributor, Briarcliff, to release the film. And Trump’s campaign is apparently “thrilled” by Snyder’s loyalty.

It may be that the movie is striking a little close to home for Snyder. An investigation into his time owning the Commanders found that he fostered a toxic work environment, sexually harassed an employee, and withheld $11 million in revenue from the NFL. Snyder was fined $60 million, and the team was simultaneously sold for $6.05 billion, according to ESPN.

Snyder was also accused of making hush-money payments to silence those who accused him of misconduct—similar to the former commander-in-chief, who was found guilty of trying to cover up payments to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Perhaps that’s part of what has launched his protective streak against the former president, a sort of kick-back kinship. Snyder was also found to have given “misleading” testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

Whether or not the film could possibly affect the 2024 election is still up in the air. “This is not Barbenheimer,” one Trumpworld strategist, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Beast. “The idea that a movie would have any impact on the 2024 election is laughable.”

Even so, it would likely enrage Trump, who has shown himself to be particularly sensitive to unflattering depictions: He even privately seethes over courtroom sketches, according to Rolling Stone.

Most Recent Post
Talia Jane/
/

White House Is Shocked to Learn That Netanyahu Is Saying Mean Things

Biden’s “red line” is Netanyahu complaining about weapons shipments.

Photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking slightly off-camera with a somewhat furrowed look on his face in front of an indeterminate sign and an Israeli flag.
Jack Guez -Pool/Getty Image
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at the Sheba Tel-HaShomer Medical Centre on June 8, 2024 in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Turns out the White House has a red line when it comes to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after all: Claiming the U.S. isn’t giving Israel enough weapons to bombard Gaza. The White House canceled a planned meeting with Netanyahu slated for Thursday after the prime minister released a video on Tuesday claiming the U.S. withheld military aid to Israel.

“It’s inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel,” Netanyahu states in a video address in English posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

“Churchill told the United States, give us the tools, we’ll do the job. And I say, give us the tools, and we’ll finish the job—a lot faster,” said Netanyahu. (Churchill’s original quote is “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.”)

Netanyahu’s video is technically true but overall false. The U.S. “paused” sending one shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel ahead of their assault on Rafah, which Biden had previously declared was his “red line,” over concern of the civilian toll use of the bombs would take. Aside from that one shipment, however, the U.S. has continued sending weapons to Israel “as it normally would,” according to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Just this week, the U.S. approved a request from Biden to send an expected $18 billion weapons package to Israel.

According to Axios’s Barak Ravid, Netanyahu’s video enraged Biden’s top advisors. An unnamed U.S. official told Ravid that the meeting with Netanyahu scheduled for Thursday to discuss Iran was canceled to send a message, “This decision makes it clear that there are consequences for pulling such stunts.”

“The Americans are fuming,” a senior Israeli official told Axios.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Netanyahu’s video on Tuesday, confirming a continued pause on just one shipment of bombs but that the U.S. had otherwise not stopped showering Israel with weapons. “We genuinely do not know what he’s talking about,” said Jean-Pierre.

Netanyahu is still slated to address a joint session of Congress on July 24, but the video has rankled officials in the Biden administration and provoked calls from Senator Bernie Sanders to make Netanyahu’s backhanded claim a reality, declaring “no more bombs for Netanyahu.”

“Let’s be clear: the right wing, extremist Netanyahu government has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians and injured nearly 85,000, sixty percent of whom are women, children, or elderly,” said Sanders. “It is absurd that Netanyahu has been invited to address Congress. We should not be honoring people who use the starvation of children as a weapon of war. Instead, the United States should be withholding all offensive military aid to Israel and using our leverage to demand an end to this war, the unfettered flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, a stop to the killing of Palestinians in the West Bank, and initial steps towards a two-state solution.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Brutally Exposed for Mindblowing Number of Lies in One Speech

Donald Trump made at least 30 false statements during an hour-and-a-half-long speech in Racine, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump holds up his hands
Scott Olson/Getty Images

It’s pretty well-documented that Donald Trump is a liar, but the rate at which he lies is actually sort of impressive.

At a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, the former president delivered a ranting and rambling speech that lasted about an hour and a half—and was filled to the brim with false statements.

CNN’s Daniel Dale compiled a list of the 30 lies Trump rattled off during his appearance. This puts Trump’s lies-per-minute rate at about one lie for every three minutes, which is on par given the amount the former president was repeating himself.

Here’s just a few, according to Dale: Trump “said there was world peace in 2020. There was very much not. He said he won Wisconsin in 2020; he lost. He said the Democrats rigged the 2020 election, a lie. He said people around President Biden cheat on elections, no. He said people’s votes tend to disappear; they simply do not.”

Dale pointed out that although Trump claimed to have “saved” Kenosha in 2020 from riots following the shooting of Jacob Blake, it was actually Democratic Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers who sent the national guard to the city, before Trump ever told him to.

He skewered Trump for saying that “hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine” was found in the White House last month, when in reality, a small bag “generously in the hundreds of dollars’ worth” was found 11 months ago.

Trump breathlessly repeated invented numbers about immigration, the crime rates in Venezuela, and the number of people who have crossed the Southern border. He attempted to rewrite history by spinning lies about his previous term as president, imagining that he pulled American troops out of Syria and lowered the trade deficit with China. He even lied about what he did last week, telling the crowd that he was in D.C. for one of his many trials, when he was really there to meet with Republican lawmakers.

