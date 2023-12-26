Weeks after George Santos won the election for New York’s 3rd congressional district, The New York Times published a bombshell report: The Queens native was not who he said he was.

Time would unravel all things about the fabulist congressman who had lied about every detail on his résumé and then some. In emerging reports, it would be revealed that Santos had lied about having Jewish heritage (and about having family members who were Holocaust survivors), had never worked on Wall Street, misrepresented where he attended high school and the fact that he attended college, lied to the federal government to collect undue unemployment benefits, stole $3,000 from a GoFundMe for a veteran’s dying dog, committed check fraud in Brazil, faked donors to his own campaign, stole identities of real donors and used their credit cards for personal expenses, and even lied about his mother dying in the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers.

And yet despite the incredible volume and breadth of his lies, the Republican Party backed him every step of the way. They insisted on ushering Santos in on January 4. Days after Kevin McCarthy emerged as speaker of the House, the party refused to yield to calls within Congress and from within Santos’s own district insisting that the Long Island representative was not fit for office. Thanks to Republicans’ paper-thin majority in the House, and the party’s desperate need to hold onto power, Santos slid into one of the most powerful political positions in the nation.

Eleven months, 23 indictments, and a scathing ethics report later, the wishes of some of Santos’s own constituents finally came true. In a 311–114 vote, a historically divided lower chamber decided to boot the member—but by that time, Santos had already issued his greatest damage to the country: He had shaken the sanctity of holding office and tested the limits of what a congressman can and can’t do.

As we approach the one-year mark of Santos’s first day in office, let’s have a reality check. Despite a future riddled with legal woes thanks to alleged credit card fraud and identity theft to feed his Botox and Ferragamo addictions, Santos is now loaded. The Republican is reportedly making more than $80,000 per day for bespoke videos on the mid-tier celebrity messaging platform Cameo—significantly more than his $174,000 annual congressional salary and more than enough to cover any legal fees in his upcoming trial in September.