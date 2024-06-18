Trump Elevates Bonkers New Conspiracy Over Debate With Biden
Donald Trump and his allies are already coming up with excuses for if he loses the debate with Joe Biden.
Donald Trump keeps raising the bar of how far Republicans will go to spin President Joe Biden’s debate performance. Reminder: it hasn’t even happened yet.
During his rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Trump suggested that if Biden performs well during the upcoming presidential debate, he’ll have hard drugs to thank.
“He’s gonna be so pumped up. He’s gonna be pumped up,” said Trump. “You know all that stuff that was missing about a month ago from the White House? What happened?”
As Trump was setting up his punchline, presumably about selling stolen goods to pay for drugs, he lost the plot and pivoted into incoherently rambling about Hunter Biden’s laptop.
“Who left it? Somebody left it. I wonder, let’s see. Somebody left the laptop in an office of a gentleman who was supposed to fix the laptop from hell,” said Trump. “He never picked it up, and somebody didn’t pick up hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine. I wonder who that could’ve been.”
“I don’t know—actually, I think it was Joe. Ha-ha,” he said, cuing the audience that he had, against all odds, made it to the end of what he wanted to say.
Obvious cognitive decline aside, Trump is once again mindlessly parroting something he heard Sean Hannity say, which has quickly become a regular Republican talking point: that Biden has a secret stash that saves him during public speaking events. Trump previously suggested that Biden was “higher than a kite” during the State of the Union address, and seems adamant on keeping the company line as he heads into the first Biden-Trump debate on June 27.
In fact, just Monday night, Hannity reiterated his claim to Trump’s daughter-in-law and RNC Chair Lara Trump.
“I think the Joe Biden we see on the debate night is gonna be the guy that we saw at the State of the Union,” Hannity said. “He’s going to be all hyped up, hyper-caffeinated, whatever ‘it’ is.”