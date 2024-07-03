Top GOPer Says This Bonkers Rule Would Have Saved Steve Bannon

He further insisted on Bannon’s podcast that he was “very proud” that Oklahoma would be the first state in the nation to “put the Bible back in.”

“The Bible is a necessary historical document to teach our kids about the history of this country, to have a complete understanding of Western civilization, to have an understanding of the basis of our legal system,” Walters said, during the state school board meeting when he unveiled the new rule. “It is one of the most foundational documents used for the Constitution.

The Sooner State directive was basically inspired by a similar school policy in Louisiana, requiring public schools to display a copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. But that mandate has already faced its own legal troubles.