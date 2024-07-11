New Poll Finds Voters Agree on One Thing: Trump and Biden Are Cringe
A majority of voters think both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are “embarrassing.”
President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are equally embarrassing, a new poll has found.
Both candidates were found cringeworthy by 63 percent of respondents, according to the Pew Research Center poll published Thursday. And respondents weren’t just mortified by the other party’s candidate: They seem to have gotten the ick from the candidate they supported, as well.
Thirty-seven percent of responding Biden supporters said that the president was embarrassing, while 33 percent of responding Trump supporters said that the former president was embarrassing. Egg on both their faces, then.
This newest poll comes just two weeks after Biden’s disastrous debate performance and amid a surge of dissent among the Democratic Party, which has grown desperate for the president to prove his mental fitness and ability to triumph over Trump in November.
While Biden wasn’t polling particularly strongly before, none of this has helped his numbers, which continue to trail behind Trump’s.
According to Pew’s poll, in a matchup between Trump and Biden, Trump was favored at 50 percent, while 47 percent supported Biden.