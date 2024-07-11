Biden Makes Embarrassing Slip-Up on First Question in Press Conference
Joe Biden kicked off his press conference with an unfortunate mix-up on the name of his vice president.
Following a two-hour delay to the beginning of his first major press conference in recent memory, President Joe Biden flubbed almost as soon as he finished reading off the teleprompter.
Responding to a question Thursday about NATO’s reaction to Biden’s increasingly unsteady future in U.S. politics, the 81-year-old president stumbled over the names of who his vice president, and his major opponent, really were.
“Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if I didn’t think she was qualified to be vice president,” Biden said, mistakenly referring to Donald Trump instead of Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Why did he call President Trump the Vice President?” asked the official X account of the House GOP moments after the verbal slip.