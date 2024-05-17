Trump Allies’ Horrifying Plan to Undo Democracy for Good
A new report details how Donald Trump plans to turn the Justice Department and FBI into his personal attack dogs.
New details have emerged of plans by Trump allies to dismantle democracy under a second Trump administration by packing the Department of Justice with Trump loyalists and shrinking the independent scope of the FBI. The plans, as detailed by Reuters, seek to craft a DOJ to advance conservative agendas, heavily curtail civil liberties, and impede against investigations into corruption by Trump and his allies.
The plans laid out by Trump allies to convert the FBI into a politically-charged conservative attack dog come from the authoritarian aspirations of Project 2025, a sprawling network led by conservative think tanks that comb through existing law to find loopholes and precedent for Trump—or any conservative president—to enact extreme right-wing policies and consolidate power on a moment’s notice.
Trump allies plan to nuke consent decrees, a sort of contractual oversight agreement between the Department of Justice and local police departments to curb civil rights abuses. They also want to downgrade the FBI’s access to the attorney general, instead making the FBI head report to two politically-installed assistant attorneys general.
Steve Bradbury, who served as transportation secretary under Trump and who spoke with Reuters about these plans, claimed in backwards fashion that the DOJ acting independently from the president’s wishes poses a “recipe for abuse of power.”
“Whenever you have power centers ... that have enormous resources, coercive power and investigative tools at their disposal, and they are presumed to be independent of any control down the chain of command from the president, that is a recipe for abuse of power,” Bradbury told Reuters.
Conservatives have long called to dismantle the FBI following investigations into Russian collusion with Trump’s 2016 campaign and indictments by the DOJ against participants of the January 6 Capitol riot. Trump allies want to reduce the scope of the FBI’s investigative authority, leaving the department to focus solely on “large-scale crimes and threats to national security,” from which insurrection and sedition by conservatives are, naturally, excluded. A January report by the National Institute of Justice found far-right extremism has continued to outpace all other forms of domestic terrorism since 1990.
Plans to dramatically alter the DOJ to act as an extension of conservative ambitions rather than an independent agency follow a similar pattern to Trump’s overhaul of the Supreme Court and packing conservative judges throughout the federal circuit as president—changes which brought forward the overturning of Roe after Trump left office and a continuation of attacks on LGBTQ+ freedoms and civil rights today. If re-elected, Trump’s allies would replicate that process onto the Department of Justice.