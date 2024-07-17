MTG Melts Down After Blunt Question on J.D. Vance
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it after getting an uncomfortable question about Trump running mate J.D. Vance.
While sucking up to Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Marjorie Taylor Greene was stunned when a reporter asked a follow-up question about his running mate, J.D. Vance.
Jo Crawford, from The Times of London, asked the Republican representative from Georgia about J.D. Vance’s comments last week that the United Kingdom might be the first “Islamist country” thanks to the newly elected Labour government
“Doesn’t that paint a sour picture for relations with the U.K.?” Crawford asked Greene, who immediately entered meltdown mode.
“Well, let’s talk about the words of the Democrats and Joe Biden that have also labeled President Trump as a fascist, labeled all of us as Nazis and Hitler.” She then went on to blame the attempted assassination of Trump on Democrats, a line she’s been trying to peddle, despite the fact that the shooter was a registered Republican.
When the reporter tries to get Greene back on topic, Greene got angry, interrupting the journalist and turning to personal attacks. “Let’s talk about people like you,” Greene said, pointing her finger at Crawford.
“I have some of the most highest amount of death threats because of people like you,” Greene said. “You choose to take only certain words from people, and then that’s what you report. Shame on you.”
“You’re ridiculous. And you’re the problem in our country,” she began to yell. “You’re the cause of our country being divided. You’re the cause of Trump almost being assassinated.”
Greene’s anti-media attack is in line with a growing disdain on the right, which blames the media for political violence. “This is your fault!” an attendee of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally yelled out shortly after the shooting on Saturday, pointing at individual journalists on the press fence.
In March, Greene also told former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis to “fuck off” when asked about her “Jewish space lasers” conspiracy.