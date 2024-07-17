Mike Johnson Pushes Wildly Racist Conspiracy During RNC Speech
The House speaker promoted the “great replacement theory.”
House Speaker Mike Johnson’s day two delivery at the Republican National Convention was a drastic departure from the “unity convention” gimmick that the party had promised.
While referring to the “battle” and “struggle” for control of American life and slamming Democrats as the “party of self-destruction,” the Louisiana politician took a moment to nod to one of his favorite, and most dangerous, conspiracies: the “great replacement theory.”
“We cannot allow the many millions of illegal aliens they’ve allowed to cross our borders, to harm our citizens, raid our resources, or disrupt our elections. We will not allow it,” Johnson said. “My friends, we’re watching the principles of faith, family, and freedom that once defined our great nation now being trampled underfoot by the radical left.”
The great replacement theory is a white-nationalist, far-right conspiracy that purports that white, historically European populations are being “replaced” by people of color through mass migration with the sign-off of the elite ruling class. The conspiracy also completely ignores the fact that the United States was a nation founded and built by displaced immigrants—including white, European ones, who were fleeing government and religious persecution in regions such as Holland, Germany, and Britain. Not to mention that those immigrants displaced (or replaced, if you will) the Indigenous people already living here.
Outcry against the current wave of migrants, many of whom are crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in order to find better living conditions and work, just as previous waves of immigrants have, flagrantly ignores the nation’s prior principles on the matter—despite the fact that they’re codified on some of our national monuments.
Calling back to the moment that Donald Trump stood up with a pumped fist and a bloodied ear on Friday, Johnson told the crowd that “now is our time to fight.”
“And we will,” he added, to a cheering crowd.