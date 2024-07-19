Biden Family Plotting His Exit Plan After Week of Terrible News
A new report reveals the Biden family is gaming an exit plan in case Joe finally decides to drop out of the race.
The pressure building on Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race has reportedly led to his family gaming an exit strategy.
NBC News reports that Biden’s family are discussing how the president can step aside on his own terms, with a well thought-out plan. Biden’s health, his family, and the country’s stability are reportedly the chief concerns, along with the final plan being one that gives the Democrats the best chance to beat former president and convicted felon Donald Trump.
Officially, the White House denies that such discussions are taking place.
“That is not happening, period,” said White House spokesman Andrew Bates. “The individuals making those claims are not speaking for his family or his team — and they will be proven wrong. Keep the faith.”
Biden’s family even discussing his exit could be a big turning point. It comes after news this week that top Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Representative Nancy Pelosi have all spoken with Biden about dropping out. Even former president Barack Obama has voiced concerns, and one West Coast donor has taken the liberty of drafting an exit speech for Biden.
Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden was diagnosed with Covid-19, fueling more discussion about health concerns. As each day goes by, more and more Democrats in Congress are calling on Biden to step aside, including five more lawmakers who joined the public calls on Thursday. Biden could drop out within a few days, according to reports. Still, some of his supporters think that a switch at this point could imperil the Democrats, especially if it is not well-planned.
The Democratic National Convention in Chicago is only a month away. If Democrats want to make a move, they will need to present a unified party to the country at that point, otherwise Trump and the GOP will see a lot of weakness to exploit.