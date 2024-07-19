Biden Family Plotting His Exit Plan After Week of Terrible News

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States.”

Of course, this was within the first 10 minutes of the former president’s speech—the rest of his address was a severe departure, as he used a pledge for unity to further create a wedge between Democrats and Republicans, claiming that his party was just way more into unity than the other guys.

“If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these partisan witch hunts—which I have been going through for approximately eight years—and they should do that without delay, and allow an election to proceed that is worthy of our people,” Trump said, transforming his impassioned call for unity into just another one of his stump speeches about his many legal battles. My unity is bigger than your unity, and so on.