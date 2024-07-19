Watch: Trump Blows Hulk Hogan a Kiss as He Rips His Shirt Off at RNC

“They tried to kill the next president of the United States. Enough was enough, and I said, let Trumpamania run wild, brother. Let Trumpamania rule again. Let Trumpamania make America great again!” Hogan shouted, pointing at the crowd, who responded with chants of “USA, USA!”



Hulk Hogan at the RNC Convention:



“When they took a shot at my hero….”



Hogan then rips off his shirt to reveal a Trump/Vance shirt. pic.twitter.com/EnzzGIwvm8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 19, 2024

Trump appreciated Hogan’s theatrics so much that he pumped his fist and blew kisses at the former wrestler.



Why Hogan was at the RNC to begin with isn’t known, although it may have had something to do with his relationship with right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, who funded his lawsuit against Gawker Media over the leak of a sex tape. Or it might have been because of Trump’s long relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment. Either way, Hogan’s job was to hype up the RNC crowd of “Real Americans,” and he succeeded, only for Trump to deliver a speech that went on way too long.

