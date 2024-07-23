Turns Out Kamala Harris Isn’t Snubbing Netanyahu After All
Despite declining to preside over Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, Harris will still meet with the Israeli Prime Minister.
Kamala won’t appear beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he speaks to a joint session of Congress this week, in what appears to be a tactful political play. However, the vice president will still speak one-on-one privately with Netanyahu at an undetermined time.
According to an anonymous White House aide who spoke with Politico, Harris plans to discuss the ongoing cease-fire deal and winding down the war in Palestine. Seven in 10 likely voters support a permanent cease-fire and a de-escalation of violence in Gaza, according to Data for Progress.
Though Harris has spoken about Israel’s right to defend itself, the vice president plans to “convey her view that it is time for the war to end in a way where Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” the aide said.
Harris’s decision not to appear next to Netanyahu “probably wasn’t an accident,” a former senior Biden administration official told The Times of Israel, as Harris may look to differentiate herself slightly from Joe Biden’s ironclad support of Israel.
According to one person close to the vice president’s office, Harris believes the United States should be “tougher” on Netanyahu and “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution,” according to Politico.
Biden will likely meet with Netanyahu on Thursday, after their meeting was briefly up in the air. A date for the meeting with Harris has not been set. While in town, the prime minister will also meet with several congressional leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Aides to both Donald Trump and Netanyahu have confirmed they will also attempt to meet, likely on Tuesday.
While Netanyahu has many meetings lined up with individual political change-makers, his address to Congress may not be well attended. Fifty to 100 Democrats are expected to skip the speech, likely surpassing the 58 who declined to attend Netanyahu’s speech in 2015.