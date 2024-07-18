J.D. Vance’s RNC Speech Was a Total Bore. It May Have Been by Design.
Donald Trump’s running mate was practically boring people to tears with his speech at the Republican National Convention.
Senator J.D. Vance’s speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night thoroughly underwhelmed the viewing audience, including Donald Trump.
The newly anointed vice presidential nominee reportedly bored the convention audience in Milwaukee, with his small fist pumps and stories about rural Appalachia failing to win over a friendly crowd. Trump even appeared to be dozing off at times.
The speech didn’t receive much praise outside of diehard MAGA Republicans on social media, with the consensus being that it was dull and fell flat.
But that may have been by design, according to one observer, as Trump never likes to be overshadowed or have too much attention taken away from him.
And Trump may not have chosen Vance for his speaking skills, but rather for his connections to right-wing Silicon Valley bigwigs like Peter Thiel and David Sacks.
