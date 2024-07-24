Skip Navigation
Watch: Rashida Tlaib Protests Netanyahu’s Speech With Dramatic Sign

The only Palestinian American member of Congress had a message for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rashida Tlaib holds a sign in the Capitol chamber that reads "Guiltly of Genocide"
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Representative Rashida Tlaib attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress Wednesday and protested from her seat, holding up a sign that read “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other.

Twitter screenshot Emissary of Night 🔆🍉 @EmissaryOfNight Rashida Tlaib: (with a photo of Tlaib wearing a keffiyeh and holding up a paddle that reads "War Criminal")

Speaker Mike Johnson warned against protests during Netanyahu’s speech, threatening arrests and claiming there would be an increased police presence. Tlaib was approached by a floor staffer at least twice during Netanyahu’s speech, and put the sign down each time. At one point, Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna came and spoke to her before returning to her seat.

Paige Oamek/
/

Guess Who Invited Antisemite Elon Musk to Netanyahu’s Congress Speech?

Musk repeatedly shares antisemitic conspiracy theories on social media, and yet he attended the Israeli prime minister’s speech as a special guest.

Elon Musk sits among Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s guests during the latter’s speech to Congress
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While many seats were empty during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech Wednesday, as about half of congressional Democrats boycotted his address, tech billionaire Elon Musk was in attendance.

Musk attended Netanyahu’s address to Congress as his personal guest, he told reporters. The X (formerly Twitter) owner sat in the Senate gallery among rescued Israeli hostages and behind the prime minister’s wife, according to CNN.

Musk and Netanyahu have spoken several times over the past year, including before the war, discussing artificial intelligence and antisemitism. More recently, during a visit to Israel in November, Musk toured a kibbutz with Netanyahu.

This comes as Musk has continued to boost antisemitism on his platform, even explicitly agreeing with claims that Jewish people push “diabolical hatred against whites.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Protesters Dragged Out of Netanyahu Speech to Congress Over T-Shirts

Speech attendees wore T-shirts criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for failing to bring home hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Congress
Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images

Several attendees were escorted out of the U.S. Capitol for wearing yellow T-shirts with protest slogans during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Wednesday.

Throughout the beginning of the speech, speech guests unbuttoned their dress shirts and jackets to reveal yellow T-shirts that read, “Seal the Deal NOW!” They were promptly removed from the room by security, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Axios’s Andrew Solender.

This slogan is used by the families and allies of the Israeli hostages that Netanyahu has continually claimed he is committed to saving. He repeated those claims in his speech.

Netanyahu has received significant criticism from Israelis, as after nearly 10 months of military action in Gaza, he has failed to secure the safe return of hostages. He has also overseen the deaths of nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza, as well as mass displacement and widespread famine.

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

“Utterly Immoral and Cruel”: Ilhan Omar Tears Into Netanyahu

Netanyahu is a “war criminal who is actively committing genocide against the Palestinian people,” Omar warned before his speech to Congress.

Ilhan Omar
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Representative Ilhan Omar tore into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday—and her colleagues’ decision to invite him to speak to Congress.

“It is utterly immoral and cruel to the millions of lives impacted by [Netanyahu’s] catastrophic actions to platform him, let alone give him the honor of addressing Congress,” she wrote in a statement ahead of Netanyahu’s speech. “He is a war criminal who is actively committing genocide against the Palestinian people while putting the lives of the hostages and the stability of the region in jeopardy. I fully agree with the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice that he should be held accountable for his crimes, not addressing Congress.”

“Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are now responsible for the murder of over 38,000 and injuring over 88,000,” she added.

Omar is one of dozens of members of Congress boycotting Netanyahu’s speech on Wednesday, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and at least one MAGA Republican.

In her place, she has offered her ticket to family members of an American hostage held in Gaza.

Paige Oamek/
/

MAGA Republican Breaks With Party, Roasts AIPAC and Netanyahu Visit

Representative Thomas Massie took a shocking stand on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Representative Thomas Massie gestures as he speaks
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie is openly feuding with the pro-Israel lobby ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

The Republican representative, part of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is the only GOP member who said he would boycott Netanyahu’s Wednesday speech.

“Today Congress will undertake political theater on behalf of the State Department. The purpose of having Netanyahu address Congress is to bolster his political standing in Israel and to quell int’l opposition to his war,” Massie wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I don’t feel like being a prop so I won’t be attending.”

In response, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) quote-tweeted the representative’s post, slamming Massie for “standing with” progressives such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders “against our ally Israel.”

Massie shot back, tweeting, “Call me anything you want. I still won’t be attending your war rally.”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

This isn’t the Republican’s representatives first time feuding with AIPAC.

On matters of foreign policy and war, Massie often finds himself siding with House Democrats, which has earned him the scorn of pro-Israel groups. As John Nichols wrote for The Nation, “They recognize that he upends the claim that opposition to pro-Israel policies comes from ‘the extreme left.’”

During the Kentucky Republican primary in May, the AIPAC-affiliated United Democracy Project spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on attack ads against Massie. He responded by addressing the effort head-on, saying that the group “bought $300,000 of ads against me because I am often the lone Republican for freedom of speech, against foreign aid, and opposed to wars in the Middle East.” Massie won his primary with a massive 75 percent of the vote.

Massie also voted against both resolutions to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, over her comments about the war in Gaza. He helped to kill the initial motion to censure her, but the House passed a second motion a week later.

Massie has since teamed up with progressive House Democrats to condemn Israel’s attack on Iran, and he was accused by the White House of “virulent antisemitism” for an anti-Zionist tweet featuring a Drake meme.

Massie says charges against him of antisemitism are “simply not true” and that he was aiming to squash “open-ended support” for Israel’s war and efforts to shut down free speech.

Paige Oamek/
/

Massive Netanyahu Boycott Grows Hours Before Speech to Congress

Here is every lawmaker boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech.

Orthodox Jews join hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters in Washington, D.C.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday afternoon, he might notice some empty seats. 

From Tea Party and House Freedom Caucus members to progressive Jewish leaders, here is an ongoing list of all the politicians planning to boycott Netanyahu’s speech so far: 

Senate

1. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
2. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)
3. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)
4. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.)
5. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii)
6. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)
7. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)
8. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)
9. Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)

House

10. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
11. Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.)
12. Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas)
13. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.)
14. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas)
15. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)
16. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)
17. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.)
18. Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.)
19. Rep. Nydia Velázquez (D-N.Y.)
20. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)
21. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)
22. Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.)
23. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.)
24. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.)
25. Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.)
26. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)
27. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
28. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)
29. Rep. Betty McCollum (D-Minn.)
30. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.)
31. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)
32. Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.)
33. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.)
34. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.)
35. Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.)
36. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)
37. Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.)
38. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.)
39. Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.)
40. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.)
41. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.)
42. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.)
43. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)
44. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas)
45. Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.)
46. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas)

Some politicians, such as Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and 
Vice President Kamala Harris, are missing the event due to previously scheduled commitments. But  both have called for Netanyahu to establish a cease-fire in Palestine and increase humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Progressive Jewish Representative Becca Balint said that the speech will “serve as a distraction from the prime minister’s failure of leadership.” Her fellow progressive Vermont lawmaker Senator Bernie Sanders went further, calling Netanyahu a “war criminal” presiding over a “right-wing extremist government.”

Representative Jamie Raskin had previously said he would boycott the speech and instead meet with the families of Israeli hostages. He now plans to attend Netanyahu’s speech, but for a good reason. According to a press release, Raskin said he was asked by one of the hostages’ family specifically to attend. 

“As she put it, ‘I don’t want you to boycott his speech, I want you to go and confront his lies. That is how you can help us,’” he explained in his statement. 

Perhaps most surprisingly, Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a House Freedom Caucus member, will also boycott the speech. “Today Congress will undertake political theater on behalf of the State Department,” he wrote on X. 

“The purpose of having Netanyahu address Congress is to bolster his political standing in Israel and to quell int’l opposition to his war. I don’t feel like being a prop so I won’t be attending.”

This story has been updated.

Read more about Netanyahu:
Kamala, Denounce Netanyahu. Do It Now.
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Allies Don’t Even Try to Hide Racism in New Kamala Harris Smears

By accusing Kamala Harris of being a “DEI” candidate, Republicans are showing their true colors.

Kamala Harris waves before boarding the Air Force Two plane
Brendan Smialowski/POOL//Getty Images

Republicans have unleashed a slew of racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that she is a “DEI” candidate, an explicitly racist dog whistle meant to suggest that her position is a result of her being a Black South-Asian woman, not because she’s actually qualified.

Fox News Business host Larry Kudlow went on a heated buzzword-salad rant Tuesday afternoon in which he couldn’t even keep his criticism of Harris straight. The only thing he knew was that Harris was “DEI,” but, ultimately, he didn’t seem sure about what that meant.

“And of course, her whole history is DEI. Diversity, uh exclusion, and equity. I mean, inclusion and equity. I mean, what does that tell you? It’s totally woke, and it’s anti-cops,” Kudlow said.

“So among all the other things, putting the economics aside: more DEI, defund the police, de– eliminate ICE, never even talked to the chiefs of the border patrol. I mean, really? How’s she gonna stand up to that?” A better question might be, how’s she gonna understand the question?

The racist smears against Harris on conservative news coverage began even before Biden had endorsed her as the Democratic nominee. Earlier this month, Sebastian Gorka, Donald Trump’s former deputy assistant, called her a DEI hire, as well as a particularly outdated slur during an appearance on Newsmax.

“She’s a DEI hire, right? She’s a woman! She’s colored. Therefore she’s gotta be good,” Gorka said sarcastically.

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman also credited Harris’s gender and race for her nomination for the vice presidency, amidst a slew of attacks on Tuesday.

“Well, I think she’s one of the weakest candidates I’ve ever seen in the history of our country,” said Hageman, claiming that Harris was “intellectually, just really kind of the bottom of the barrel.”

Hageman went on to criticize Harris’s handling of the border, before explaining what her actual problem with Harris seems to be.

“I think she was a DEI hire, and I think that that’s what we’re seeing. And I just don’t think that they have anybody else,” said Hageman.

On Monday, Representative Tim Burchett called Harris a “DEI hire” with an “abysmal” record, lamenting Biden choosing Harris in 2020. “What about white females? What about any other group? It just, when you go that route, you take mediocrity,” Burchett said.

That’s turning out to be Tennessee Republican’s favorite new insult. That same day, Burchett called former U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle a “DEI horror story,” suggesting that she had been improperly hired due to her gender.

Former United States Representative Adam Kinzingzer slammed Burchett for his racist, sexist remarks—and everyone else pushing the DEI claim—on CNN Tuesday.

DEI “is a disgusting dog whistle; it’s not even a dog whistle anymore, it’s an outright whistle,” Kinzinger said.

“Basically what they’re saying is only white men are deserving of certain positions, and I thought we got past that about 60 years ago in this country.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Jamie Raskin Traps Comer in Hilarious “Gotcha” on Biden Impeachment

Representative Jamie Raskin dragged the House Oversight chair while standing next to him on live television.

Jamie Raskin and James Comer in a House hearing
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin took advantage of a rare joint appearance on Fox News with House Oversight Chair James Comer, a Republican, to poke fun at his colleague on live television.

On Tuesday evening, Raskin and Comer appeared together on Special Report with Bret Baier for a segment called “Common Ground,” and Raskin began by criticizing Trump and defending Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for president.

Baier joked that “you can only do common ground so long” before asking Comer if it was time to “call for an end to the impeachment effort of President Biden?”

Comer said Republicans “did what we were supposed to do.”

“My job wasn’t to impeach. My job was to investigate, and I investigated and we turned over our findings to Speaker Johnson’s office,” Comer said. “He can determine what to do with that, but I believe the American people know a lot more about what the Bidens have done because of our work.”

Raskin replied with some sarcastic praise for his colleague.

“Well, I think Chairman Comer did a magnificent job exonerating Joe Biden of all the fraudulent charges that were raised against him in this Congress, and, of course, there was no high crime, no misdemeanor, and Joe Biden is a passionate public servant filled with integrity—”

Comer cut Raskin off. “Ah, I strongly disagree with that,” Comer said, laughing. “Nobody’s buying that. Nobody’s buying what he’s selling on that.”

“America’s buying it,” Raskin replied. “The reservoir of love for Joe Biden is deep and really bottomless in America.”

As the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, Raskin has frequently butted heads with Comer, particularly regarding the GOP’s fruitless attempt to impeach Biden, which ultimately ended with pointless criminal referrals to the Justice Department for the president and his son Hunter. The two were actually on Fox to discuss a rare point of agreement: that the head of the U.S. Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, needed to resign. They were successful, but it remains to be seen if they find another point of agreement, particularly as Republican attacks on Harris intensify.

Robert McCoy/
/

J.D. Vance in Serious Trouble After Damning Project 2025 Book Foreword

Donald Trump’s running mate can’t claim he knew nothing about the extremist Project 2025 after this.

J.D. Vance speaking at a podium
Alex Wong/Getty Images

As Trump desperately tries to separate his campaign from Project 2025, users on X have noted one big problem: J.D. Vance wrote the foreword to a forthcoming book by the plan’s lead author, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts.

On the Amazon product page, the promotional material for the book, titled Dawn’s Early Light, highlights Roberts’s role in composing Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation proposal for a conservative overhaul of the federal government.

The product page also includes a favorable review from Vance. “Never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism,” the review says. “We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets. In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”

When the book first became available for preorder on June 19, Vance promoted it on X, writing, “I was thrilled to write the foreword for this incredible book, which contains a bold new vision for the future of conservatism in America.”

On the Amazon page for Dawn’s Early Light, the subtitle reads, “Taking Back Washington to Save America,” but an archived version of the page from June 19 indicates it was initially “Burning Down Washington to Save America.”

Inflammatory language in the blurb has also apparently been tamped down.

A sentence on the archived page that says the book “blazes a warpath for the American people to take back their country” now says it “blazes a promising path.” Another fiery sentence on the archived page read, “Just as a controlled burn preserves the longevity of a forest, conservatives need to burn down these institutions [the FBI, The New York Times, the Department of Education, etc.] if we’re to preserve the American Way of life.” It now says that those institutions “need to be dissolved if the American way of life is to be passed down to future generations.”

These changes, while slight, perhaps indicate a hope to dispel the emerging public perception that Project 2025 would wreak havoc on the country. Trump, undoubtedly aware of the plan’s growing unpopularity, has claimed, “I know nothing about Project 2025” and that “some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal.”

But it will certainly be harder for the Republican ticket to distance itself from the Heritage Foundation manifesto come publication day in September.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Ben Shapiro’s Weird Insult to Kamala Harris and Taylor Swift Backfires

Shapiro said the two women’s popularity was “manufactured.”

Kamala Harris addresses a massive crowd at a campaign event
Sara Stathas/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro likened the mounting excitement around Vice President Kamala Harris to pop star Taylor Swift, but of course, he meant it as an insult.

In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters Tuesday night, Shapiro took aim at Harris by comparing her to one of the most popular musicians in the world.

“I’ve never seen this much manufactured enthusiasm for anyone, outside of maybe Taylor Swift,” Shapiro said. The Daily Wire co-founder noted that Harris had few qualifications “other than intersectional magic,” a pretty blatantly sexist and racist comment from the noted sexist and racist.

Shapiro’s dig may come back to haunt him, as Harris has demonstrated one important similarity to Swift: her ability to get out the vote.

In the two days following Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris, Vote.org saw an intense surge of 38,500 new voter sign-ups, according to Politico. Most of the people who reportedly registered were 34 and under.

In October, Swift posted on Instagram for National Voter Registration Day, inspiring more than 35,000 new voters to sign up, a 23 percent increase in new registrations compared to the same day the previous year. As a result, conservatives began to take aim at the pop star as some kind of political lightning rod.

Thus far, there is little to suggest that anything about the vice president’s meteoric rise in popularity was “manufactured” by establishment Democrats.

Harris’s campaign has raised a whopping $126 million since Sunday, with more than 1.4 million grassroots donors contributing, according to a memo from the vice president’s team Wednesday. Nearly 2,000 people had applied to work for the Harris campaign within the first 24 hours of her candidacy, while more than 100,000 signed up to volunteer since Sunday, the team reported.

What else Republicans are saying about Kamala Harris:
Watch: Tom Cotton Flails When Asked About Kamala Harris “Coup”
