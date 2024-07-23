Watch: Tom Cotton Flails When Asked About Kamala Harris “Coup”

“You used the language ‘coup,’” Berman told Cotton. “You’ve never said that for January 6. And as far as I know, no cops were beaten up, no one defecated in the Capitol, there was no criminal trespass in terms of changing the Democratic candidates, were there?”

Cotton answered with a blank stare and dodged the question. “No, but what you get with Kamala Harris is a failed prosecutor who wouldn’t seek the death penalty for cop killers.”

For the record, Cotton is right that San Francisco police hated Harris for years, but he’s wrong on everything else. And the CNN interview made it clear he has no good explanation on how exactly Biden dropping out is a coup.