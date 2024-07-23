House Republicans Launch Idiotic Hail Mary to Stop Kamala
House Republicans, grasping for straws, have filed articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Republicans are so desperate to attack Vice President Kamala Harris following Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race that they’ve come up with a new flimsy plan: impeach her.
On Tuesday, Representative Andy Ogles formally introduced articles of impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors” over Harris allegedly mishandling the southern U.S. border.
In general, at least six bills were submitted in the House of Representatives Tuesday, either calling to “impeach” or “condemn” Harris, or calling on Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove Biden from office with a cabinet vote.
As Scott MacFarlane pointed out, none of these bills stand a chance of going anywhere, so their main purpose appears to be performative efforts to stir up the Republican base and make Harris look weaker. Harris’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last two days, netting a record fundraising haul for Democrats and causing Republicans to panic. Republicans have come up with weak talking points, as Trump is trying to weasel out of debating her and argue that Harris was part of a conspiracy to kill him.
In other words, Republicans are making wild attempts to find an attack that sticks to Harris and shifts the momentum back to Trump. The latest attempt (aside from unserious impeachment bills) appears to be an old GOP standby: an appeal to racism by attacking Harris’s record on crime as a prosecutor. Will it work?
As the legendary Walter Shapiro wrote for The New Republic in 2022, “It has become a Republican cliché: When the polls look ominous, the party often conjures the image of a menacing Black man.” But the 2024 electorate has lived through President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, and the protests of 2020. It remains to be seen if the racist attacks on Harris can top the groundswell of enthusiasm from young Americans.