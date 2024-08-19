Team Harris Kicks Off DNC With an Epic Trump Troll
The Democratic National Committee projected messages such as “Weird as Hell” and “Project 2025 HQ” onto Donald Trump’s Chicago property.
The Democratic National Convention started off with a bang Sunday night, literally branding Trump Tower Chicago in lit-up phrases that Donald Trump isn’t likely to be too happy about.
Locals noticed projections on the side of the 96-floor glass scraper that included “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves,” as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”
DNC leadership took responsibility for the troll, confirming to Rolling Stone that the group had rented a room across from the massive hotel and set up a high powered projector in order to accomplish the prank.
“He’s a grifter and nothing we said wasn’t the truth,” Abhi Rahman, deputy communications director for the Democratic National Committee, told the Daily Beast.
“Tonight, everyone is seeing a preview of the contrast that will take center stage this week throughout the Democratic National Convention,” Rahman said in a statement that heavily criticized Project 2025. “Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz have proven records of delivering for working families, and now, they’re running to lead our country into a brighter future.”
But Trump didn’t seem to notice the prank by Monday morning, instead continuing to harp on calling Democrats a lot of socialists and communists.
“The Radical Left protesters in Chicago are going after the Democrat Party because the know they are weak and ready to break into a full blown party of Socialism or, if they really do their job, and with a little bit of luck, the Communist Party of the United States of America,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They are already very close and, having a Marxist trained and believing President whose father is a Marxist professor, Comrade Kamala Harris, stranger things have happened! November 5th, 2024, will be the most important day in the history of our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”