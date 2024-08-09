Extremist Leader Trump Insists He Doesn’t Know Says They Are Close

“To the heart of your question, our relationship with Mr. Trump and his advisors remains very good,” Roberts said. “It’s one where we’re not coordinating at all.”

Heritage Foundation President and Project 2025 architect Kevin Roberts: It's good that President Trump and his campaign distance their campaign from anything else ... They're trying to win an election. ... Our relationship with Mr. Trump and his advisors remains very good. pic.twitter.com/HSuVpXdnbP — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 8, 2024

Instead, according to Roberts, the massive overlap between Project 2025, the RNC, and Trump’s official campaign platform, Agenda 47, is simply because they all fall in the same “big lane.”



Donald Trump has spent weeks trying to disavow Project 2025 since it became clear just how deeply unpopular the christo-nationalist agenda is among American voters. He even went as far to claim that he knew “nothing about Project 2025” after Roberts called for a “bloodless” revolution. But the renewed insistence that the two have no direct correlation comes just one day after photographic evidence emerged of Trump and Roberts taking a private flight together in April 2022 to a Heritage Foundation conference—where Trump was slated as the keynote speaker.