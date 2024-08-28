J.D. Vance Aide’s Dangerous Ties to Shadowy Far-Right Group Revealed
J.D. Vance aide Parker Magid has worked for the far-right political consultancy Beck & Stone. Here’s why that’s so troubling.
J.D. Vance’s press secretary might be even stranger and more frightening than Vance himself.
According to an investigation by The Guardian, the senior aide has a number of connections to far-right think tanks and extremist Christian nationalist groups. Parker Magid was recently promoted to Vance’s press secretary after serving as deputy press secretary since March 2023. Since graduating college in 2021, according to his LinkedIn, Magrid has created a troubling “new right” network in a short amount of time.
Before joining Vance’s office, Magid worked for Beck & Stone, a brand consultancy group whose clients include secret societies, “counter-revolutionary” magazines, and think tanks. The firm also has close connections to the Claremont Institute, an openly anti-democracy think tank that is also filled with Vance allies.
Beck & Stone is led by Austin Stone and Andrew Beck. Beck, who is also a Claremont co-founder, identifies as a “civilizationist,” a rebrand of Christian nationalism. Earlier this year, Beck wrote in the Claremont Institute’s online publication that “those who want Christian civilization should prioritize re-Christianizing America, not re-nationalizing Christianity.”
Recently, Beck & Stone has done work for the far-right organization the Society for American Civic Renewal. Beck claims to have “created the brand identity, designed the mark, and crafted the website” for the men-only club that wants to replace the government with an authoritarian “aligned regime” to achieve “civilizational renewal.” Beck also claims to be a member.
Magid, along with Beck and Stone, also attended a private fundraising event for then Senate candidate Blake Masters in November 2021. Masters, like Vance, is a Peter Thiel–backed far-right political candidate who keeps losing elections, most recently failing to win the Arizona Republican primary for a House of Representatives seat.
If you need any more proof that Trump’s pick of Vance for vice president shows a frightening vision for a more extremist, Christian nationalist country, just take a look at the company he keeps.