Trump Caves to Harris Debate Terms After Being Called a Chicken
Donald Trump has agreed to participate in the presidential debate with Kamala Harris on ABC News.
Donald Trump has finally given a clear “yes” on debating Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10 on ABC News, but made sure to first call the channel the “nastiest and most unfair” network towards him.
Posting on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon, Trump said he had “reached an agreement with the Radical Left Democrats for a Debate with Comrade Kamala Harris. It will be Broadcast Live on ABC FAKE NEWS, by far the nastiest and most unfair newscaster in the business, on Tuesday, September 10th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.”
“The Rules will be the same as the last CNN Debate, which seemed to work out well for everyone except, perhaps, Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump added.
The Republican presidential nominee has been whining about the upcoming debate for weeks, most recently complaining late Sunday night on Truth Social about why he would even participate. Earlier in August, he tried to cancel the debate, arguing that he had only agreed when “Sleepy Joe Biden” was the Democratic nominee, but was shamed into backtracking when #TrumpIsACoward” began trending on his Truth Social platform.
Later, he continued to make excuses and waffled on committing to any debates, and tried to force a debate on friendly Fox News on September 4, only to be rebuffed by the Harris campaign. On Monday, the Harris campaign posted a video of Trump complaining about the debate with chicken sounds playing in the background.
Despite his complaints, Trump has taken extra efforts to prepare for the debate, enlisting former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard to help him prepare, perhaps because the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate effectively attacked Harris in a July 2019 debate, going after the then-senator’s prosecutorial record in California.
But will that be enough to help him? Trump was aided by President Biden’s poor debate performance on CNN back in June, but now the convicted felon will be going up against a former prosecutor riding a wave of positive momentum from the Democratic National Convention and a surge in the polls. Trump’s campaign has yet to land any substantive attacks, or even nicknames, on Harris or her running mate Tim Walz. If he wants to win over voters, he’ll have to bring back his old magic on September 10, or he’ll be even further in the hole.