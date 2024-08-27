This J.D. Vance Speech Wasn’t Just Cringe. It May Have Been Illegal.
A Michigan township’s police department may have broken state law by hosting a campaign event for Vance.
J.D. Vance may have gotten himself and some local allies in hot water over a so-called press conference he held outside of the police station in Shelby Township, Michigan.
Earlier this month, Vance looked out over the station’s mostly empty parking lot as he hostilely answered—or refused to answer—questions from the press. The event was billed as remarks, rather than a rally, and he used his time on the podium to push his ironic “stolen valor” attacks against Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz. During the speech, Vance was flanked by police officers and officials showing their support for the candidate.
Last week, the Detroit Metro Times questioned the legality of such an event, alleging that the police department may have broken the Michigan Campaign Finance Act, which forbids the use of public resources to support a political candidate. Any violators could be jailed for 93 days.
Within two days, Shelby Township resident Melissa Arab filed a formal complaint.
“I feel like we can get the attention on it, and if they can spank these police departments right now or put someone in jail for 93 days, it will stop in the rest of the state and country,” Arab told the Metro Times. “You can’t have him doing this across the country.”
Arab explained that she was unnerved by the display at her local police department, and the possible misuse of taxpayer dollars.
“It’s very intimidating to see the police officers lined up behind Trump and Vance,” Arab said. “It’s very scary.”
The Michigan Bureau of Elections has agreed to investigate Arab’s complaint.
Meanwhile, a Donald Trump event held about 45 miles west of Shelby Township, in Howell, Michigan, has run into similar trouble. Trump delivered a low-energy speech from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office’s shiny white garage, standing in front of officers and police SUVs, flanked by large signs that said “Michigan is Trump Country.” The Michigan Bureau of Elections is now reviewing two complaints against the sheriff’s office for allegedly violating state campaign finance law.