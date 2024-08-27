Fox Hosts Turn Against Jesse Watters After Gross Comment on Harris
Jesse Watters crossed the line, even for Fox News.
Jesse Watters made a comment about Vice President Kamala Harris so gross that all his Fox News co-hosts had to call it out.
If elected, Harris is “going to get paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her,” said Watters during Monday’s episode of Fox’s The Five.
His co-hosts, including Jeanine Pirro and Dana Perino, immediately turned against him and reprimanded Watters by his full name.
“I don’t like that,” said Pirro, “take it back.”
Instead, Watters doubled down that he wasn’t saying anything weird. “Have their way with her, control her—not in a sexual way,” said Watters with a smirk.
Later, the Fox host went on to preempt any criticism of the odd picture he painted, while also tearing his mom down. “I’m sure my mother [would] probably go on MSNBC tonight and say my son, Jesse Watters made a joke about Kamala Harris being manhandled by generals in the situation room.”
Perhaps Watters should in fact consider listening to his mother before making another unnecessarily gross comment about Harris.