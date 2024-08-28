J.D. Vance Whines About Childless Teachers in Disturbing New Audio
Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance is grossly obsessed with women who don't have children.
Yet another rant about childless people has been uncovered from the J.D. Vance vault. This time, an audio recording from 2021 showcases Vance making rude remarks about childless teachers, including American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.
“So many leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they are people without kids trying to brainwash the minds of our children,” Vance said. “Randi Weingarten, who is the head of the most powerful teacher’s union in the country, she doesn’t have a single child.”
Speaking at a Center for Christian Virtue leadership forum in 2021, Vance went on to add that if Weingarten “wants to brainwash or destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone.”
For the record, Weingarten does have a family of her own. Her wife is a stepmom of two children, but that hasn’t stopped other conservatives, such as Senator Tom Cotton and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, from criticizing the union leader with the same talking point.
Weingarten, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week and whose union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, took to X to respond to the rude remarks. “Gross! JD Vance’s comments are sad and insulting to millions of modern families, and school teachers including Catholic nuns, none of whom should be targeted for their family decisions,” she said.