Trump Ally Admits Trump’s Social Media Posts Are Out of Control
Former Trump campaign adviser David Urban warned that Donald Trump’s deranged posts on Truth Social will backfire.
Even Donald Trump’s biggest allies admit that his social media posts are going over the top.
On Wednesday, Trump shared a series of frightening and outright offensive posts on his platform Truth Social, all before 10 a.m. The posts called for the imprisonment of Kamala Harris, Bill Gates, and Anthony Fauci, among other Democrats, as well as a military tribunal for former President Barack Obama. Multiple posts even referenced QAnon, including the far-right conspiracy group’s slogan “WWG1WGA.”
In response, former Trump campaign adviser David Urban, now a pro-Trump CNN analyst, called the erratic posting “terrible” and warned that the former president should cease with the ad hominem attacks.
On Thursday, when asked by CNN host John Berman about Trump’s posts, Urban sarcastically replied that he was “loving it,” before encouraging Trump to stick to politics rather than threats or attacks against his opponents.
“What Donald Trump should be doing—and I’ve shared this with him and I’ll share it with him again every chance I see—stick to the issues,” said Urban. “If you want to attack Kamala Harris, please, let’s do so, but on the issue of immigration, on the porous border, and the failed economic plan of the Biden-Harris administration.”
Trump has had no filter on social media for many years, causing him to get banned from multiple platforms for inciting violence. But as his tone only gets more unhinged, his team is growing increasingly worried.