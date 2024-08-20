Trump’s Answer on Whether He’ll Accept Election Results Is a Warning
Donald Trump is clearly promising mayhem if he loses the 2024 election.
Donald Trump, asked for the millionth time, still won’t commit to accepting election results as legitimate if he loses.
Speaking to CBS News Monday, Trump said, “If I see that we had a fair and free election, which I hope to be able to say, but if I see that, I will be… You will never see anybody more honorable than me. I am an honorable person.”
The CBS reporter pressed Trump, telling him, “But you didn’t accept the results of the last election.”
“Well, that’s right, because there were many problems with the last election. You know it, so do they, and so does everybody,” Trump replied. The reporter noted that all of the legal cases to challenge the 2020 results were dropped, to which Trump replied that the judges wouldn’t take them.
“I think things have been done over the last four-year period that will make this a free and fair election, and certainly if for some reason I lose, and I think if I lose, this country will go into a tailspin, the likes of which it’s never seen before, the likes of 1929,” Trump added.
Trump’s comments were quickly picked up and posted by Kamala Harris’s campaign to show that the man who famously instigated the “Stop the Steal” movement and the January 6 Capitol riots hasn’t changed much at all. Trump has repeatedly dodged the question of accepting the 2024 election results, even after being asked three times during his debate with President Biden.
The former president and convicted felon’s cronies are making moves to undermine and even sabotage November’s election in Republicans’ favor. Several of them are working as election officials in key states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, and they’re looking to Trump and his campaign for direction. Supporters of democracy will have to be vigilant to ensure that the results are free and fair in less than three months.