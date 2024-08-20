Trump’s Answer on Whether He’ll Accept Election Results Is a Warning

The CBS reporter pressed Trump, telling him, “But you didn’t accept the results of the last election.”



“Well, that’s right, because there were many problems with the last election. You know it, so do they, and so does everybody,” Trump replied. The reporter noted that all of the legal cases to challenge the 2020 results were dropped, to which Trump replied that the judges wouldn’t take them.



“I think things have been done over the last four-year period that will make this a free and fair election, and certainly if for some reason I lose, and I think if I lose, this country will go into a tailspin, the likes of which it’s never seen before, the likes of 1929,” Trump added.

