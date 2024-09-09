Ron DeSantis Insists Voter Intimidation Tactics Are No Big Deal
The governor defended turning Florida into a police state over the abortion rights ballot initiative.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down Monday on his decision to dispatch state police to investigate thousands of verified signatures that helped to put a state constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion on the ballot in November.
Following a roundtable discussion with condominium owners in Miami Lakes, Florida, DeSantis was asked to respond to reports that state residents felt “intimidated” after police officers were instructed to show up at their homes to verify signatures collected supporting an amendment that would overturn Florida’s current six-week abortion ban.
Last week, DeSantis requested that election supervisors across several counties submit 36,000 signatures for state review after the Department of State claimed that it had “uncovered evidence of illegal conduct with fraudulent petitions.” One supervisor with 16 years of experience told the Tampa Bay Times that the state’s enormous, last-minute request was entirely unprecedented.
DeSantis has publicly opposed the amendment, and last week, Florida’s Agency for Health Care published an official website opposing the amendment. Still, DeSantis insisted that the state’s investigation was simply due diligence, and not part of a state campaign to undermine the publicly supported amendment with police force.
“Are you concerned at all about that?” one reporter asked DeSantis on Monday. “That this investigation could lead to supporters of that amendment feeling intimidated by law enforcement?”
“Anyone who submitted a petition, accurately, that’s a valid voter [who] is totally within their rights to do it. They’re not investigating that, what they are investigating is fraudulent petitions,” DeSantis replied.
DeSantis claimed that the group behind the petition, Floridians Protecting Freedom, had submitted petitions on behalf of the deceased. “Uh, I don’t know how you do that, I mean, I thought that was a Chicago thing!” DeSantis exclaimed. It was unclear whether DeSantis was referring to this petition or a previous petition, but this specific claim appears entirely unsubstantiated.
The governor said that the state was investigating cases “where the petition and the name does not match the signature that’s on file.”
“I do think that they’ve identified examples that are not valid. And, they absolutely need to be—anyone that is trying to commit fraud in this process absolutely should be held accountable, and what I’ve found is if people know that there’s accountability then it really deters others from wanting to do it,” DeSantis said, giving a nod to his own game of chilling speech.
DeSantis went on to spread claims of widespread voter fraud, which he admitted could be entirely innocent mistakes, and baselessly complained that Democrats were fighting for noncitizens to vote in local elections.
“You look at what’s happening in Ohio, where they brought in all these illegal immigrants from Haiti, and they have like tens of thousands now in this one little town in Ohio. It’s just overwhelming all these services,” DeSantis said, repeating false talking points from Donald Trump’s social media earlier that day. “So you’ve had a massive open border, and deliberately bringing people in and dropping them in certain communities, which, you just can’t handle that type of influx.”
“It’ll be interesting to see how Kamala [Harris] answers this in the debate tomorrow night, because I just think it’s indefensible having been the border czar,” DeSantis said, complaining about immigrants from the Middle East and China coming over the southern U.S. border. DeSantis also alleged that “training camps for terrorists” were training people to “infiltrate the country” and said that noncitizen voting was tantamount to “foreign interference.”
“If people signed petitions, and it looks, for whatever reason, if someone uh uh, is questioning that. If you signed it, you signed it. And you have a right to sign ’em,” DeSantis said, sounding overwhelmed after diverting into right-wing anti-immigrant talking points for several minutes straight.
Meanwhile, DeSantis has been accused of trying to thwart the petition. “These are petitions that were already approved, that were done properly,” said Florida congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Monday, according to the Independent. “This police intimidation tactic is clearly intended to chill the democratic process.”