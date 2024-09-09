MTG’s Praise of This January 6 Rioter Is Deranged—Even for Her

Greene asked Evans about his crimes, and he responded that “the government was kind enough to provide me a federal prison stay for demonstrations.” Greene followed up and asked, “Did you burn down the Capitol on January 6?” while holding up a picture of burning buildings, purportedly from one of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Evans responded in the negative, and said he would have been better off if he was an antifa protester, claiming that such a person was sentenced on the same day as him and only received probation. Greene then asked Evans if he assaulted anyone on January 6.

“Only the fabric of democracy, I hear,” Evans responded jokingly, drawing a chuckle from Greene.