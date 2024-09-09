Ted Cruz Gets Brutal Reminder After Sharing Racist Migrants Conspiracy
Senator Ted Cruz really thought he did something with this one.
Senator Ted Cruz has joined the “Haitian immigrants are eating house cats” conspiracy theory, sharing a meme on X on Monday that he presumably thinks is funny.
But as the internet was quick to remind him, Cruz probably shouldn’t be getting involved in spreading any conspiracy theories involving pets. When he made his infamous trip to Cancún during Texas’s devastating 2021 snowstorm, he left behind his family’s pet dog, ironically named Snowflake, to be looked after by a security guard. The storm left millions of Texans without electricity, and Cruz’s house (without its normal occupants) was among them.
Several users on X were quick to remind Cruz about that embarrassing incident.
And others pointed out the bigotry behind the false rumor.
Ironically, Cruz is the son of an immigrant who successfully sought political asylum in the United States, making his post hypocritical in addition to xenophobic.
Cruz should probably be more worried about his upcoming election, as his lead over his Democratic challenger, Representative Colin Allred, is shrinking. He could also focus more on his Senate duties, instead of engaging in shouting matches or pushing a self-serving airport security bill that is another reminder of his Cancún trip. But it seems that he’s more interested in making racist jokes, engaging in political theater, and fawning over the man who famously insulted his wife and father, Donald Trump.