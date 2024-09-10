Trump Makes Chilling Promise in Pre-Debate Phone Call

“Every day she is flooding our country with billions and billions of illegal aliens. She wants to make them citizens, she wants to have them vote,” Trump said. “Which will destroy the voting powers of Christian conservatives forever.”

“There is no more, and there should be no more important voice than the voice of Christians,” Trump said.

On his pre-debate prayer call, Trump claimed naturalized immigrants “will destroy the voting powers of Christian conservatives forever.”



Trump then pledged to boost Christian conservative political power:



Trump is attempting to set up a false exchange: that the power of one group would diminish the power of another. And in the fascist tradition, he is using immigrants as a scapegoat.