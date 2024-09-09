Trump Ally’s Embarrassing Speech Is a Sign of Campaign’s Dismal State
Kimberly Guilfoyle was met with almost no audience response during a speech.
Kimberly Guilfoyle just had her Jeb Bush moment.
The waning conservative star lost her spark while speaking at a Republican fundraiser in Florida on Saturday, where even like-minded conservatives couldn’t find it in themselves to clap for the 2020 Trump campaign adviser.
“I’m here to tell you, don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever,” Guilfoyle said at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. “Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism.”
But that tagline didn’t elicit any reaction from the muted crowd.
“You can clap for that,” Guilfoyle added, tossing her head to the side.
About 700 Republicans were in attendance, reported The Palm Beach Post.
Even direct attacks against Democratic leadership, including Vice President Kamala Harris, fell flat with the right-wing loyalists during Guilfoyle’s roughly 15-minute speech.
“I have known her for 25 years. And let me tell you something: Do whatever it takes to keep her out of the White House,” Guilfoyle said to relative silence.
The lackluster reception to Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée could be credited to Guilfoyle’s low-tier spot in the evening’s speaker lineup, which otherwise included MAGA heavy hitters such as Senator Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart and Byron Donalds. Still, the crowd managed to perk right up when Guilfoyle walked off the stage, giving a standing ovation to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as he emerged from behind the curtain to celebrate the “free state of Florida.”