Trump Ally’s Embarrassing Speech Is a Sign of Campaign’s Dismal State

“I’m here to tell you, don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever,” Guilfoyle said at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. “Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism.”

But that tagline didn’t elicit any reaction from the muted crowd.

“You can clap for that,” Guilfoyle added, tossing her head to the side.