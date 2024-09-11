“Concepts of a Plan”: Trump Roasted for Having No Clue What He’s Doing
Donald Trump said he had just the outline of a health care plan during the presidential debate.
Donald Trump tried to sidestep giving a policy position on health care, and walked straight off of a rhetorical cliff.
During the presidential debate Tuesday night, Trump struggled to answer a question about his healthcare plan, accidentally revealing that he didn’t have one at all.
After his particularly lackluster response criticizing Obamacare but giving no alternatives, ABC moderate Linsey Davis asked Trump outright if he knew what he was talking about. “Yes or no, you still do not have a plan?” she said.
“I have concepts of a plan,” Trump replied. “I’m not president right now.”
“But if we come up with something, I would only change it if we come up with something that is better and less expensive. And there are concepts and options we have to do that. And you will be hearing about it in the not too distant future.”
On X, people immediately jumped on Trump’s pathetic response as being relatable…for being total bullshit.
Trump’s ridiculous non-answer reminded users of the most pathetic characters television has to offer.