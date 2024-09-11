Trump Makes Unhinged Claim in Debate About Tim Walz’s Abortion Stance

“Her vice presidential pick, which I think was a horrible pick for our country, because he is really adamant, but her vice presidential pick says that abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine,” Trump said. “He also says, ‘execution after birth’—execution, no longer abortion because the baby is born—is okay. And that’s not okay with me. Hence the vote.”

Not one state in the nation allows what Republicans have dubbed post-birth abortions, otherwise known as infanticide.

Trump falsely accuses Tom Walz of supporting "execution after birth" when pressed about his abortion stance.



"It's execution, no longer abortion, because the baby is born, okay? And that's not okay with me."



Trump has worked to soften his anti-choice position in the weeks building up to the debate in an attempt to appeal to women’s rights activists and draw more voters to his campaign. But the practical effects of his presidency are still obvious, not least of all instilling a hyper-conservative Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, which Trump has proudly taken credit for. In 2023, the former president also claimed that he should be celebrated for every single state abortion ban.