Trump’s Pathetic Meltdown Over New Kamala Nickname Proves He’s Losing
Donald Trump is posting a new nickname for Kamala Harris, desperately trying to make it catch on.
Donald Trump is determined to blame Monday’s stock market dip on Kamala Harris, even if that means having a meltdown posting a dumb new nickname for her over and over again.
On Monday, Wall Street had its worst day in nearly two years, as the S&P 500 fell 3 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 1,000 points. As markets plunged, Trump began insistently posting on Truth Social, deeming the poor market performance a “KAMALA CRASH!” or “KAMALA KRASH.”
“STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!!” wrote the former president and convicted felon. “KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!”
In reality, there’s no way that the poor performance of the stock market can be placed squarely on Biden or Harris. There seem to be plenty of reasons for the crash, including a disappointing jobs report and concern that the Federal Reserve didn’t lower interest rates fast enough. Some are blaming the Bank of Japan hiking interest rates, while still others are blaming the hasty move to invest in artificial intelligence and other technologies without proof of their value. But many economic experts say that the U.S economy remains strong.
“Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole,” wrote Trump on Truth Social, whose value has also been tanking. “Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!”
Under President Joe Biden, real wages have rebounded since the pandemic and overall job growth has improved greatly. In June, 16 Nobel Prize–winning economists warned that reelecting Trump would reignite inflation.
But perhaps Trump’s meltdown isn’t about the economy at all, and instead is just a failed attempt to get a derogatory nickname for Harris to stick.