Lauren Boebert Picks Worst Person Ever to Investigate Secret Service

“Do you have confidence that the Secret Service can keep Donald Trump safe?” asked the host.

“I am a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, and I do not have any such confidence,” replied Boebert.

“We had Director [Kimberly] Cheatle in the day before she resigned. She refused to answer any of our questions. She lied before us, you know, or just simply acted like she didn’t have the answers, and only the FBI did, when she absolutely saw the details that we were requesting from her. And we have not seen any accountability since.