Lauren Boebert Picks Worst Person Ever to Investigate Secret Service
The Colorado Republican urged Elon Musk to take on a federal role after Donald Trump’s second assassination attempt.
MAGA Representative Lauren Boebert thinks she knows someone who can get her answers about the assassination attempts on Donald Trump: failing social media executive, and right-wing extremist shill, Elon Musk.
She suggested bringing Musk into the federal fold during an interview on Newsmax Monday evening.
“Do you have confidence that the Secret Service can keep Donald Trump safe?” asked the host.
“I am a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee, and I do not have any such confidence,” replied Boebert.
“We had Director [Kimberly] Cheatle in the day before she resigned. She refused to answer any of our questions. She lied before us, you know, or just simply acted like she didn’t have the answers, and only the FBI did, when she absolutely saw the details that we were requesting from her. And we have not seen any accountability since.
“Now,” said Boebert, “President Trump says that he’s going to create a commission when he’s president, a Commission to Oversee the Federal Government, hold them accountable, whether it’s for their spending or their actions, and have, possibly, Elon Musk as the director of this commission.
“You know, we used to call this Congress, but unfortunately, the agencies that Congress has allocated taxpayer money to and has authorized to exist refuses to answer to us.”
“I do not have confidence in the leadership of the Secret Service,” Boebert said, noting that she also didn’t trust Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Boebert, a democratically elected official, is seemingly hopeful that Musk’s commission can serve as a replacement for one of the essential branches of government and improve the state’s ability to keep its authoritarian head safe.
In the aftermath of the arrest of a gunman at Mar-a-Lago Sunday, Musk issued an alarming tweet questioning why Trump had been targeted by violence but there had been no such attempt against Vice President Kamala Harris. He later said it was a joke.