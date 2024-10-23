JD Vance Has a New Target in Mind for Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans

Dreamers, or children who arrived through the DACA program, are a group of less than 600,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program offers no pathway to citizenship, and to maintain their status, DACA recipients cannot have a felony conviction and must renew their work permit every two years. Painting DACA recipients as criminal masterminds is not only disingenuous but also dangerous.

This is a dramatic escalation of Trump’s deportation plans. Trump and Vance have previously targeted the TPS program, which helps migrants from countries experiencing armed conflict and natural disasters remain in the United States. Currently, immigrants from 16 countries including Venezuela and Haiti have increased TPS protections, and less than 1 million immigrants have legal residency through the TPS program.

But facts don’t matter to Trump or Vance when it comes to immigration, and now with the latest DACA threat, it frighteningly appears that nothing is off the table.

