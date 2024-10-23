JD Vance Has a New Target in Mind for Trump’s Mass Deportation Plans
JD Vance has made a frightening new threat to round up legal immigrants.
JD Vance has taken Donald Trump’s mass deportation threats to a terrifying new level, implying legal immigrants will also be rounded up.
At campaign events in Arizona on Tuesday, Vance suggested he’d deport immigrants under legal programs like Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, and refused to rule out deporting immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, status.
“The problem is that Kamala Harris has granted mass asylum and mass parole,” invoking a made-up right-wing buzzword.
When a reporter at The Tucson Sentinel asked Vance whether he and Trump would plan on deporting DACA recipients, the vice presidential candidate dodged the question. “When you’ve got 25 million illegal aliens in this country, you’ve got to deport a lot of people or you don’t have a border anymore,” said Vance, who tried to turn attention to “violent criminal illegal aliens.”
“We also have to deport people, not just the bad people who came into our country, but people who violated the law coming into this country. We’ve got to be willing to deport them.”
Dreamers, or children who arrived through the DACA program, are a group of less than 600,000 people who were brought to the U.S. as children. The program offers no pathway to citizenship, and to maintain their status, DACA recipients cannot have a felony conviction and must renew their work permit every two years. Painting DACA recipients as criminal masterminds is not only disingenuous but also dangerous.
This is a dramatic escalation of Trump’s deportation plans. Trump and Vance have previously targeted the TPS program, which helps migrants from countries experiencing armed conflict and natural disasters remain in the United States. Currently, immigrants from 16 countries including Venezuela and Haiti have increased TPS protections, and less than 1 million immigrants have legal residency through the TPS program.
But facts don’t matter to Trump or Vance when it comes to immigration, and now with the latest DACA threat, it frighteningly appears that nothing is off the table.