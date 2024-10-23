Elon Musk Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Trump Hitler Report
The real news is bad enough, but leave it to Donald Trump’s biggest fan to invent a fake news story to cope.
Donald Trump’s supporters are angry over an article that isn’t even real—and they keep spreading it online.
At issue is an image circulating online appearing to be a screenshot of an article from The Atlantic with the headline “Trump Is Literally Hitler,” distorting an article published Tuesday with the headline “Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had.’”
The Atlantic published a press release Wednesday refuting the existence of an article with the headline reading “Trump Is Literally Hitler,” after MAGA fans wouldn’t stop sharing it on social media, including Trump’s wealthiest fan, X CEO Elon Musk, who got hit with the Community Notes feature on the platform he owns.
Utah Senator Mike Lee also shared the screenshot before deleting it later.
Several other right-wing influencers jumped on too.
The screenshot appears to have been a creation of X user Indian_Bronson, who admitted it was a fake in a follow-up post. As the election draws closer, it’s not surprising that fake news is being shared and picking up steam on social media. It’s not the first time that Musk has shared false information that supports his political views either, and it’s probably not the last.
In this case, X’s Community Notes feature and The Atlantic caught the screenshot, but not before it got millions of views. In the next two weeks, how bad will the misinformation be, and will it be corrected quickly enough?