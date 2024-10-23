Elon Musk Hit With Brutal Fact-Check After Trump Hitler Report

Nine out of the 20 noncitizen registrations had participated in elections years ago, before ID was required as a part of the voter verification process. The other 11 individuals were registered but never actually voted, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Election officials canceled the registrations and subsequently reported the individuals to law enforcement.

“We are committed to ensuring that only U.S. citizens can vote in our elections through rigorous citizenship verification at the front end, and in maintaining the cleanest voter rolls in the nation through continuous list maintenance,” Raffensperger said in a statement obtained by the Journal-Constitution.

As part of his election conspiracy, Trump has campaigned on the notion that noncitizen voters are upending the presidential election results and, by extension, American democracy in favor of the Democratic Party. But his focus on the issue belies the fact that it is, of course, already illegal and impossible for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections, including in Georgia, where the individuals who fell through the cracks in the system account for just 0.00024390243902439 percent of the state’s voting population.