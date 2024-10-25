“Extreme Danger”: Harris Earns a Stunning Endorsement Over Trump
Kamala Harris has earned an eleventh-hour show of support from Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim community leaders.
More than 100 Arizona Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and progressive Democrats and community leaders have signed a letter making the case for those reluctant to support Kamala Harris against Donald Trump.
“We know that many in our communities are resistant to vote for Kamala Harris because of the Biden administration’s complicity in the genocide,” the letter, published Thursday night, reads.
“Some of us have lost many family members in Gaza and Lebanon. We respect those who feel they simply can’t vote for a member of the administration that sent the bombs that may have killed their loved ones,” the letter continued. “As we consider the full situation carefully, however, we conclude that voting for Kamala Harris is the best option for the Palestinian cause and all of our communities.”
The letter describes an “awful situation where only flawed choices are available.”
“In our view, it is crystal clear that allowing the fascist Donald Trump to become President again would be the worst possible outcome for the Palestinian people. A Trump win would be an extreme danger to Muslims in our country, all immigrants, and the American pro-Palestine movement,” the letter states.
The letter includes several reasons why the coalition believes Trump would be far worse for Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims, and all those organizing for Palestinians. The writers cite Trump’s bloodthirsty remark last week about how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should “go further” in Gaza, while criticizing President Joe Biden for “holding him back.” At the time, Trump hailed Netanyahu for doing a “good job” and voiced his support for expanding military operations into Lebanon, where Israel has killed at least 1,800 people in the past five weeks alone.
The letter also notes Trump’s ties to Zionist Republican megadonor Miriam Adelson, who is pushing for Trump to allow Israel to illegally annex the West Bank. Israel has killed 165 children in the occupied West Bank in the last year.
“Voting for Harris is not a personal endorsement of her or of the policy decisions of the administration in which she served. It’s an assessment of the best possible option to continue fighting for an end to the genocide, a free Palestine, and all else that we hold dear,” the letter says, asking others to place the immediate needs of their communities over their dissatisfaction with Harris. The group dismissed third-party candidates such as Jill Stein, saying that voting for them could only “make Donald Trump president.”
“If our communities ally with the Green Party to defeat Harris, we risk marginalizing ourselves as they did by alienating the tens of millions of voters who support the cause of Palestinian freedom and are fighting to defeat Trump by electing her,” the letter continues.
The letter urges that after the election, they can hold Harris accountable with “every nonviolent tool of democracy.” Such tools would likely not be available under Trump, who has vowed to deport pro-Palestinian protesters and threatened to turn the military against his own citizens.
Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has struggled to find footing with Arab and Muslim voters, after spurning the Uncommitted Party’s request for a Palestinian speaker at the Democratic National Convention in August.
A poll released Monday conducted by Arab News/YouGov found that Trump led Harris 45 percent to 43 percent among Arab Americans. Those voters said that they viewed Trump as more supportive of Israel’s current government, but that he was more likely to end the conflict.
Harris has repeatedly delivered milquetoast talking points about defending Israel’s “right to defend itself,” and touting Palestinians’ “right to dignity,” though her statements have not gone much further than that.
Earlier this month, the Biden administration threatened to reevaluate military support if Israel did not improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza and reduce civilian casualties within 30 days. In response to reports from the U.N. that Israel had prevented aid from entering Gaza, Harris posted on X, “Israel must urgently do more to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need. Civilians must be protected and have access to food, water, and medicine. International humanitarian law must be respected.”