Lindsey Graham Issues Dumbest Warning About a Potential Trump Loss
The Republican senator thinks that if Kamala Harris beats Donald Trump, it will spark a terrorist attack.
Senator Lindsey Graham is sounding the alarms that another seismic terrorist attack is on the horizon—if Donald Trump doesn’t win the November election.
During an interview on Fox News’s Hannity Thursday, the South Carolina Republican baselessly argued that Vice President Kamala Harris’s border policies would cause another 9/11.
“That’s Donald Trump, Kari Lake, Sam Brown—let’s secure these Senate seats to help this president shut down the border before another 9/11 comes,” Graham said as the show’s outro music began.
“This is the most important election in our lifetime. Turn around those caravans. LindseyGraham.com,” Graham added.
A $118 billion bipartisan border deal was moments from coming to fruition earlier this year, before Republicans willingly tanked it in order to hand Trump fodder for his 2024 campaign. The deal would have tightened rules for asylum and created a standard for shutting down the southern border if undocumented crossings reached daily benchmarks, meeting practically every requirement set by the conservative caucus.
And run on the issue he has. At a rally earlier this month in Aurora, Colorado, the Republican presidential nominee amped up his Nazi rhetoric, weaponizing violent and dehumanizing language against immigrants, referring to them as the “enemy from within,” while advocating for harsher criminal punishments for the vulnerable demographic, including promising the death penalty.
“They took the criminals out of Caracas, and they put them along your border, and they said if you ever come back, we’re going to kill you,” Trump said.
“Think of that!” he continued. “We have to live with these animals. But we won’t live with them for long!”
Trump has made his own violent threats about his potential loss in recent months, including claiming that the nation would lose World War III if he failed to resume the Oval Office.
“We won’t even be in World War III, we’ll be losing World War III with weapons the likes of which nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said at a Nazi-attended conservative conference in Racine, Wisconsin, in June. “These are the stakes of this election. Our country is being destroyed. And the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me. It’s true.”