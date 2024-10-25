Elon Musk Tells DOJ to Go Screw Itself After That Lottery Warning
Elon Musk is daring the Justice Department to take action to stop his $1 million lottery to help Donald Trump.
Elon Musk is thumbing his nose at the Department of Justice, on Thursday night resuming his super PAC’s scheme to give away $1 million to a battleground state voter every day despite receiving a warning from the DOJ earlier in the week.
Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC announced two winners on X Thursday night: Jason from Holland, Michigan, and Brian from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. They join four other winners since Musk began the giveaway on Saturday to registered voters in swing states who sign the super PAC’s petition in support of the First and Second Amendments.
On Wednesday, it was reported that the DOJ sent a letter to America PAC warning that the scheme may break federal laws against paying people to register to vote. Legal experts have said that at best, Musk’s scheme falls into a legal gray area. Now it seems that the tech mogul is daring the federal government to take action against him and press charges, which would not only create a major media circus, but also result in a long legal battle against the world’s richest man.
Musk has thumbed his nose at the federal government and gotten away with it in the past. He faced penalties from the Securities and Exchange Commission for lying on X (formerly Twitter) about being able to take his Tesla car company private, but was able to stay on as CEO, only paying a fine and losing his board chairman position for three years. With his vast net worth, he could probably drag out any court case against him, even when the DOJ is involved. Moreover, if the DOJ were to hit Musk with criminal charges, the case would continue long after Election Day on November 5, and the tech mogul would likely still keep giving money away in the meantime.
In addition to his lottery, Musk is busy with his other efforts to return Donald Trump to the White House, including talking strategy with right-wing media baron Rupert Murdoch, keeping negative stories about Trump off of his X platform, and posting debunked conspiracy theories as well as misinformation.
The tech CEO is using his money in other nefarious ways as well, including a cynical ad campaign using Israel’s brutal war in Gaza to convince Arab American voters in Michigan that Kamala Harris is too pro-Israel, and Jewish voters in Pennsylvania that she opposes Israel’s actions. It seems that Musk thinks that his power and money allow him to influence politics in any way he wishes, and he clearly doesn’t fear repercussions from the government.