JD Vance’s Idiotic Lies Embarrassingly Exposed Twice in One Day
JD Vance was debunked twice, including by Donald Trump.
JD Vance was called out for lying … again.
The Ohio senator was caught trying to create a conspiracy theory about retired Gen. John Kelly, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, who said last week that Trump fits into the “general definition of fascist.”
During an interview with Jake Tapper Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union, Vance was faced with his own creative interpretation of Kelly’s decision to sound the alarm against Trump.
“You said the other day, quote, ‘I guarantee John Kelly talked to somebody on Kamala Harris’s campaign beforehand,’ before he did this interview,” Tapper said. “I’ve spoken with people in John Kelly’s circle, and I’ve spoken with people in the Kamala Harris campaign, they say there’s been no communication the entire time, so where did that come from?”
“Oh, I’m highly skeptical of that, Jake,” Vance replied. “You know the way that these attacks work, you know the way that these people are often vetted by a campaign before something goes out there—”
“So, you made it up?” Tapper interjected.
“No, I said that the American media and the American Democratic Party apparatus works a certain way,” Vance said. “If it comes out that John Kelly never even spoke with a person in the Kamala Harris orbit—”
“I’m telling you that,” Tapper insisted.
“You’re telling me that based on secondhand conversations with John Kelly,” Vance said.
“If it is true that he never spoke with anyone in Kamala Harris’s orbit, I’m happy to apologize to John Kelly for misstating how he delivered this news to The Atlantic magazine,” he added.
To cast attention far away from his lie, Vance then suggested that Kelly had a “particular ideological motive” for going to Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, whom he said had “encouraged” the invasion of Iraq with “dishonest” journalism.
During his interview with CNN, Vance also tried to defend Trump’s remarks calling Democrats “the enemy within” and threatening to send the military after American citizens by pretending Trump had never said that at all, and then claimed Trump’s threats were taken “out of context.”
Trump has “said publicly that he wants to use the military to go after ‘the enemy within,’ which is the American people,” Tapper explained.
“He did not say that, Jake,” Vance responded. “He said that he was going to send the military after the American people? Show me the quote where he said that.”
For the record, here’s the quote from earlier this month: “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the—and it should be easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”
But Trump hasn’t just said “enemy from within” once, he’s said it at nearly every speaking event for the past two weeks, adding more and more context to exactly whom he views as the “enemy from within.”
The Republican presidential candidate has used the term to describe Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, suggesting that “enemy from within” referred to his political rivals. In an interview with Joe Rogan on Friday, Trump used the phrase again, referring to people who disagree with his politics as “people that are really bad, people that I really think want to make this country unsuccessful.”
Vance went on the defensive anyway. “He said that he wanted to use the military to go after far-left lunatics who are rioting, and … he also called them ‘the enemy within,’” Vance insisted Sunday.
“He separately, in a totally different context, in a totally different conversation, said that Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff were threats to this country,” Vance continued, conveniently leaving out that Trump had used the exact same language about both—the very definition of taking something out of context.
But it took barely a few hours before Trump repeated the phrase again Sunday night, at a rally in New York City, adding even more context.
“A massive, crooked, vicious radical left machine that runs the Democratic Party,” Trump said. “They’re just vessels.”
“And when I say the ‘enemy from within,’ the other side goes crazy. Becomes a soundb—‘Ohh, how can he say?’ No, they’ve done very bad things to this country. They are indeed the enemy from within,” Trump whined.