Trump Wins North Carolina in Major Blow to Harris
Donald Trump has won North Carolina. There are five swing states left.
Donald Trump has won North Carolina, securing 50.8 percent of the vote over Vice President Kamala Harris.
It’s the third time in a row that the Tar Heel State has sided with the MAGA leader since he entered national politics in 2016. That year, Trump convinced North Carolinians to turn out en masse for him, winning by a margin of nearly four percent, with more than 177,000 votes over Hillary Clinton. But that level of support crumbled after Trump spent four years in office, after which he won the swing state by just 1.3 percent over President Joe Biden.
The outcome in North Carolina brings Trump to 230 electoral votes. He needs just 40 votes more to return to the White House.