Trump Has Historic Win in North Carolina, in Further Blow to Harris
Donald Trump has flipped a significant county away from Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump won Anson County, North Carolina, on Tuesday, the first time the county has supported a Republican candidate since the 1970s, and only the second time in more than one hundred years.
Trump received 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Kamala Harris’s 48.3 percent, with 91.8 percent reporting, per NBC News.
Since U.S. Reconstruction, Anson County has voted for the Republican presidential candidate just two times: the first being Richard Nixon in 1972, and now Trump, according to WFAE’s Steve Harrison.
Anson has been experiencing a rightward shift observed in other rural counties in North Carolina, according to WUNC.
North Carolina has yet to be called in the presidential race.