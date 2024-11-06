Trump Brutally Mocks Poll That Predicted a Historic Loss for Him
Donald Trump celebrated winning Iowa by tearing into a pollster who predicted he would lose the state.
Donald Trump’s campaign took a shot Tuesday at Iowa pollster Ann Selzer, after the former president declared victory in that state.
Selzer’s Iowa Poll in the Des Moines Register found last week that Kamala Harris had “leapfrogged” Trump in Iowa and was leading him 47 to 44 percent—a shocking result in a state that had previously gone for Trump twice. The Iowa Poll had correctly predicted Trump’s victory in the state in 2020 and 2016.
After Iowa was called for Trump Tuesday night, his campaign released a statement gloating about the win—and calling out the gold-standard pollster by name.
“Starting on Day 1 President Trump and Vice President JD Vance will help to ease costs, secure the border, and protect Social Security for retirees like Ann Selzer,” the statement said.
Trump won Iowa with 56.5 percent to Harris’s 41.9 percent, with 65 percent of votes reported.