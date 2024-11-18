Trump Just Humiliated RFK Jr. in Funniest Way Imaginable

Sitting across from Trump, Kennedy was spotted with a burger, fries, chicken nuggets, and a Coca-Cola, while the MAGA leader smiled for the camera.

Screenshot

This comes after Kennedy’s interview Tuesday with The Joe Polish Show, during which the secretary of health and human services nominee blasted Trump’s diet as “really, like, bad.”

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison,” Kennedy told the show. “You have a choice between—you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky, and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”