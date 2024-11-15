Stock Market Tanks as Trump Unveils Nightmare Cabinet Picks
Remember when everyone was excited the stock market spiked after Trump’s election win? Well, turns out it was very short-lived.
Donald Trump’s controversial picks for his upcoming Cabinet have rattled right past the American public and on to damaging Wall Street.
In the wake of Trump’s decision to tap vaccine foe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to run the Department of Health and Human Services, stocks linked to some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies—including Moderna, Pfizer, and Novavax—plummeted to some of their lowest points of the year.
Novavax and BioNTech dropped by more than 7 percent, with “almost all of the losses coming after news broke of the selection,” reported Forbes. Moderna saw shares close at $39.77, knocking the stock to its lowest point this year. Pfizer, meanwhile, escaped the day with relatively minor losses, with stocks dropping by 2.6 percent to $26.02.
The pharmaceutical industry hedged its bets in the last election cycle, donating considerable sums of money to both parties. But the historically conservative-leaning sector did, ultimately, give more to Republican candidates—with its affiliated PACs handing approximately $1.7 million more to Republicans across the 2024 election, amounting to $8.3 million in total to the conservative party, according to data collected by OpenSecrets.
But that’s not the only impact that Trump’s policies are having on the stock market. Now that the initial rush surrounding Trump’s pro–big business agenda is quieting down, investors are waking up to the staggering costs of some of his plans. For the second day in a row, the S&P 500 dropped, with tech stocks at the forefront of the decline, according to Bloomberg.
“[Trump’s plans] will come at the expense of potentially larger budget deficits, potentially larger debt and there is also the inflation dimension,” Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Banque Syz & Co, told the business publication. “There’s been a realization that there is a price to pay for this.”
Trump has floated several tariff ideas—including one impossibly high hike on imported goods of between 200 and 2,000 percent—that experts believe would drastically spike inflation. Businesses across the country have balked at his numbers, arguing that it will be Americans, not foreign countries, who pay the price. Readying themselves for a potential second Trump administration, companies whose business models rely on foreign suppliers, from the auto industry to some of the nation’s most popular clothing lines, are planning to introduce price hikes on their products.
Trump has also proposed a more modest 20–60 plan, in which a potential second Trump administration would impose a 20 percent worldwide tariff alongside a 60 percent tariff on Chinese goods. But even that plan would prove devastating for the economy, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, which found that it would lower household incomes by an average of $3,000 in 2025.