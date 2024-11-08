Elon Musk Proves He Owns White House in First Trump Call to Zelenskiy

The call did not delve into specifics, but an Axios source noted that nothing Trump said to Zelenksiy was “alarming or made us feel that Ukraine is going to be the one who pays the price.” Musk also told the Ukrainian president that he will keep supporting Ukraine with his Starlink satellite network.

Still, Musk’s surprise addition to the call is a troubling sign, to say the least. Like Trump, the billionaire has a close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. A bombshell report last month revealed that Musk is in regular contact with Putin, and the Kremlin may have even implicitly threatened him. That could explain his past refusal to let Ukraine use his Starlink internet network to carry out a surprise attack on Russian forces, or his public ridicule of Zelenskiy’s requests for aid.

However, the 25 minute call apparently left Zelenskiy feeling upbeat and reassured. “I had an excellent call with President Trump and congratulated him on his historic landslide victory — his tremendous campaign made this result possible,” Zelenskiy wrote on X after the call on Wednesday.