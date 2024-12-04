Tucker Carlson Proves He’s Total Putin Stooge With New Russia Trip
The former Fox News host is making another trip to Russia to spread shameless propaganda.
Tucker Carlson is back in Russia to gush over how much he loves the country under Vladimir Putin.
The former Fox News host posted a video on X Tuesday from Moscow’s Red Square announcing that he’s interviewing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The purpose of this visit to Russia, Carlson said, is because U.S. support of Ukraine has “driven the U.S. ever closer to a nuclear conflict with Russia.”
“We are, unbeknownst to most Americans, in a hot war with Russia,” Carlson said. “An undeclared war, a war you did not vote for and that most Americans don’t want but that is ongoing.”
Carlson attacked President Biden for allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American-made missiles and made the misleading implication that the U.S. military is directly involved in Ukraine’s war with Russia.
“And because of that war, because of the fact that the U.S. military is killing Russians in Russia right now, we are closer to nuclear war than at any time in history. Far closer than we were during the Cuban missile crisis,” Carlson said.
Carlson claimed that the State Department blocked him from interviewing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and attacked American media outlets for failing to offer “the Russian perspective” on the war. He also said he asked Lavrov whether Trump’s election meant that the war with Ukraine could be ending soon, echoing a promise from Trump that Putin has already thrown cold water on.
According to a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Carlson’s interview lasted about 90 minutes and will be released in a few days after being edited and translated. There was no word on whether the Russian government itself is doing the editing and translating, or whether Carlson’s interview would face government censorship.
That’s a legitimate question to ask, considering that the last time Carlson went to Russia, six months ago, his interview with Putin was so deferential to the Russian leader that even Putin mocked Carlson’s interview skills. At one point during that interview, Putin made fun of Carlson’s failed attempt to join the CIA.
Carlson’s show on X is so pro-Russian that it was aired on Russian state television at one point, although Carlson’s producer swore that it was without permission. When Carlson’s interview is posted within the next few days, we’ll all see how pro-Trump and pro-Putin he is now that Trump is returning to the White House.