The Supreme Court Is Back. So Are Its Ethical Problems.

Katsas decided that he did not have to recuse under that second section because he was not a government lawyer in the same case or proceeding, reasoning that Bahlul’s habeas corpus case was distinct from his present appeal. And, crucially, Katsas held that the two parts of the law are mutually exclusive—so if his prior government service doesn’t require him to recuse under the second section, then his prior service also cannot serve as the reason that his “impartiality might reasonably be questioned” under the first section. In other words, unless he was a government lawyer in the exact proceeding that comes before him, then his work for the government can never force him to recuse.

Katsas explained that the “impartiality might reasonably be questioned” language is found in “a more general ‘catch-all’ provision, so we should not lightly use it to shift the lines specifically drawn” in the section that gives more specific rules about government service. “At most,” he wrote, recusals under that “catch-all” provision “should occur only in ‘rare and extraordinary circumstances’”—quoting a decision written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was a lower court judge.

Katsas’s decision also emphasized the differences between Bahlul’s habeas petition and his current appeal. “This proceeding is not that one, and it involves no direct, collateral, or any other review of that case,” he wrote. “I never appeared as counsel in either Bahlul’s underlying prosecution or the ensuing proceedings for judicial review. I never supervised either the prosecution or the review proceedings. I never expressed an opinion on the merits of the prosecution or the review proceedings.” He also noted he has recused himself from other Guantánamo cases in which he had been personally involved.