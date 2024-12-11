Why RFK Jr. Really Wants His Daughter-in-Law in Top CIA Spot

The popular conspiracy theory, one of many that has sprouted, holds that the CIA was angered by Kennedy for a multitude of reasons, including his firing of then–CIA Deputy Director Allan Dulles, his reduced air support during the Bay of Pigs, his planned cuts to the CIA budget, or for simply not hating communism enough. RFK Jr. has stated his support for this theory multiple times.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA was involved in his murder,” Kennedy said on New York City radio in May. “I think it’s beyond a reasonable doubt at this point.” He also thinks the agency was involved in his father Robert Kennedy’s assassination too, stating that the evidence is “very convincing, but is circumstantial.”

Fox Kennedy as deputy CIA director has divided the Trump transition team, as there are some grumblings that her politics are not sufficiently Trumpy. Fox Kennedy was an undercover CIA agent for more than a decade, and served as RFK Jr.’s most recent campaign manager.