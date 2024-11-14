Skip Navigation
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

The Best People Just Bought Alex Jones’s InfoWars

The satirical outlet The Onion purchased Alex Jones’s vile hate machine at bankruptcy auction with the help of the families of eight victims of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Alex Jones grimaces while in a crowd of protesters
Sergio Flores/Getty Images
Alex Jones at an anti-shutdown protest during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020

Alex Jones’s conspiracy-laden media properties, including the website InfoWars, have been purchased at a bankruptcy auction by an unlikely entity: the satirical news outlet The Onion

The satirical magazine, which refers to itself as “America’s Finest News Source,” had the backing of the families of eight victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting, who successfully sued Jones for defamation in 2022. The Onion now owns all of InfoWars’ intellectual property, including its website, social media accounts, production equipment, as well as customer lists and inventory. 

The Onion is proud to acquire Infowars, and we look forward to continuing its storied tradition of scaring the site’s users with lies until they fork over their cold, hard cash,” Onion CEO Ben Collins told CNN. “Or bitcoin. We will also accept bitcoin.” 

The Onion will close down InfoWars and reboot the website, NBC reports, citing a person close to the sale. In a video posted to X, Jones seemed to hold out hope that his media properties were not lost, claiming, “They’re supposed to have a court order.” 

In order to help The Onion’s bid, the Sandy Hook families “agreed to forgo a portion of their recovery to increase the overall value of The Onion’s bid, enabling its success,” they said in a statement. Jones and InfoWars repeatedly alleged various false details about the school shooting, claiming that it was a “false flag” operation staged with “crisis actors,” in which no children were actually killed. Jones’s lies led to his listeners and fans harassing the family members of the children and teachers who were killed.

In true Onion fashion, the website posted a fake article announcing the news from a made-up CEO of their parent company Global Tetrahedron, Bryce P. Tetraeder, praising InfoWars as “an invaluable tool for brainwashing and controlling the masses.”

“Make no mistake: This is a coup for our company and a well-deserved victory for multinational elites the world over,” the article said.  

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Matt Gaetz’s Sudden Resignation Sure Makes Him Look Guilty

The Florida representative just resigned from Congress—killing a House Ethics investigation on his alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz in the Capitol
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Shortly after Donald Trump made the shocking announcement to nominate Representative Matt Gaetz for attorney general on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that Gaetz had already resigned from his congressional seat.

While the Florida representative’s sudden exit may appear to be premature, as Gaetz still needs to be confirmed to the position by the very same Republican senators he pissed off by voting to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year, it seems that Gaetz had another reason to cut his tenure short.

Gaetz’s resignation came just two days before the House Ethics Committee was set to vote on releasing a report outlining its multiyear investigation into the MAGA Republican over his alleged sexual misconduct and drug use, according to Punchbowl News.

Gaetz’s departing his seat means that the House Ethics panel has lost its jurisdiction over him and must end its investigation. Representative John Rutherford, who sits on the committee, said Thursday that the ethics report “can’t” be released but did not explain why.

The secretive panel has been investigating Gaetz since 2021 over a slew of allegations, including sexual misconduct, sharing inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, and converting campaign funds for personal use.

Gaetz was previously investigated by the Justice Department over allegations that he’d engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex-trafficking laws, but no charges were ever formally filed against him. Now Gaetz will head the agency that once tried to investigate him.

After Gaetz’s nomination to run the Justice Department was announced Wednesday, many Republicans in Congress were left in a state of shock. Current and former DOJ officials called his pick “insane” and “stunning,” and one person called him “the least qualified person ever nominated for any position in the Department of Justice,” according to NBC News.

Gaetz’s sudden resignation also demonstrates just how serious Trump is about his demand for Senate leadership to approve recess confirmations, which would allow him to appoint Cabinet members without investigation or approval from Congress.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Completely Humiliates Elon Musk in Front of House Republicans

Elon Musk joined Trump on Capitol Hill for a meeting with Republicans—and the president-elect used the opportunity to ridicule the richest man in the world.

Donald Trump stands at a lectern on the stage while Elon Musk ducks as he tries to walk in front
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is wasting no time making a punch line out of some of his key allies, including Elon Musk.

During his first meeting with Republican lawmakers on the Hill as president-elect, Trump asserted his power over Musk, mocking the tech billionaire for sticking around for so long.

“Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him,” Trump said Wednesday. “Until I don’t like him.”

The world’s richest man has reportedly spent “nearly every single day” of the last week at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to CNN. Musk has been spotted golfing with the president-elect, dining with him and his wife, Melania, and has even been in the room while Trump phones world leaders, hopping on calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell argued that Trump’s comments about Musk were an assertion of his dominance, played before a room that has to play along.

“Everyone laughed,” said O’Donnell. “They laughed that uncomfortable laugh. But they laugh when Donald Trump makes a joke about someone on his team, a joke that everyone knows is true, a joke that paints that person as pathetic, as Donald Trump’s personal sense of superiority demands that he do.”

O’Donnell also suggested that Musk’s new role in the government—co-leading a new agency, the Department of Government Efficiency, otherwise known as “DOGE”—is basically a joke in itself, with Musk’s responsibilities being tantamount to a “fake job” with little more power than that of a lobbyist on K Street.

Musk will be the likely benefactor of his extended stay with the president-elect, whose opinion is famously swayed by whomever he last interacted with. But, according to tech journalist Kara Swisher, the relationship between the two self-imagined strongmen is destined to flame out.

“They’re both narcissists, and there can be only one narcissist as head of the country, and that’s Donald Trump who just won the election,” Swisher said on Monday. “You know he owes things to Elon, but at some point, you know if he takes too much of the attention—think about Steve Bannon. You remember he was on the cover of that magazine, and how quickly he got out, even though he was critical to Trump’s first campaign and he was right in the middle of the White House, and then he wasn’t.

“Trump goes through people like tissues, essentially,” Swisher noted. “And even if it’s Musk, they’re going to clash at some point.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Netanyahu Plans a Big Gift for Trump—Two Months From Now

Israel is reportedly preparing a win for Donald Trump in Lebanon, but only when he takes office in January.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump shake hands in the White House
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Israel is preparing a cease-fire plan regarding its bombing of Lebanon as a gift to the incoming Donald Trump administration, The Washington Post reports.

The Post reports, citing three Israeli sources, that Ron Dermer, the Israeli minister of strategic affairs, told Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sunday that Israel was quickly preparing a cease-fire deal to give the president-elect an early win when he takes office in January. Dermer visited Trump and Kushner on Sunday at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate before a visit to President Biden at the White House. There is no indication Israel will end its bombing of Lebanon before January.

It’s no secret that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported Trump over Kamala Harris, and a quick peace deal would raise suspicions that Netanyahu was holding off ceasing hostilities before the election to help Trump’s prospects. Trump has supported Israel’s brutal bombing campaigns in both Lebanon and Gaza, reportedly telling Netanyahu to “do what you have to do” in a phone call early last month.

In a video statement Sunday, Netanyahu said he had spoken to Trump three times in the preceding days, saying that he saw “major opportunities ahead for Israel, especially in advancing peace.” This is quite a different tack than what Netanyahu has been saying for the past year, as Israeli forces have killed at least 44,383 Palestinians since October 7, 2023, including more than 16,765 children.

Trump made overtures to Arab American communities in Michigan in the weeks leading up to the election, campaigning in Dearborn, the country’s largest Arab-majority city. The move paid off, with Trump winning a majority of voters not only in Dearborn but also in the battleground state of Michigan.

Would a peace deal only covering Lebanon placate those voters? There is no mention of Gaza in the Post’s report, and Netanyahu has not said anything about a forthcoming cease-fire, let alone a peace deal, regarding Israel’s bombing campaign in the territory. But Trump will gladly take anything he can call a win while continuing to enable Netanyahu’s actions.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Thought Trump’s Matt Gaetz Appointment Was a Joke

“This one was not on my Bingo card,” said one Republican about Trump’s pick for Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

Matt Gaetz looks down
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump surprised Republican lawmakers on Wednesday when he chose Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general—including many of the senators needed to push through his confirmation.

The antagonistic, deeply partisan MAGA cheerleader must now earn votes from the same Republicans who reviled him for forcing out Speaker Kevin McCarthy just over a year ago. And it’s not looking like he has a lot of support.

Senator Jon Cornyn reportedly audibly snorted upon hearing news of Gaetz’s nomination. “I don’t know the man other than just his public persona,” he later told Washington Post correspondent Liz Goodwin.

Senator Susan Collins said she was “shocked” by the news of his pick, and Senator Lisa Murkowski said, “This one was not on my Bingo card.” But even Trump’s biggest supporters in the chamber were surprised. “Holy cow,” said Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, adding that he too did not see this one coming.

Senator Joe Manchin said that “no one could believe it” when the news broke on the Senate floor.

Politico reporter Meridith Lee Hill said she saw a House Republican laughing so hard at the pick that he began crying. When asked if he believed Gaetz has the character and experience needed to be attorney general, GOP Representative Mike Simpson replied, “Are you shittin me, that you just asked that question? No! But hell, you’ll print that and now I’m going to be investigated.”

Gaetz, one of the most outspoken MAGA representatives, has been described by his Republican colleagues in the past as a childish, “disgraceful,” and “vile” person. He is currently under a House ethics investigation for sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, after allegations that he had sex with a minor.

Whether Trump loyalists or Liz Cheney-ites, Republicans throughout Congress were shocked at Trump’s nomination of Gaetz. Perhaps Republican Senator Thom Tillis put it best: “I’m sure it’ll make for a popcorn-eating confirmation.”

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Picks Literally Worst Person You Know for Attorney General

Of all the people in the universe, Donald Trump has settled on Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to lead the Justice Department.

Matt Gaetz with a horrible makeup job speaking at the RNC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to appoint Representative Matt Gaetz to the post of attorney general, the president-elect announced on Truth Social Wednesday, and the Florida congressman has already gleefully accepted the position.

X screenshot Matt Gaetz @mattgaetz: It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! (screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post)

The news is a surprise, considering that Gaetz was not among the names discussed for the position, which included right-wing activist Mike Davis and Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who quickly dismissed Trump’s classified documents case.

Gaetz has been a staunch supporter of Trump, showing up to the president-elect’s New York hush-money trial in May and leaping to Trump’s defense in media appearances. But, he also has a questionable reputation, having escaped federal charges over allegations of sexual misconduct with an underage girl.

Gaetz is the target of a House Ethics Committee investigation over those allegations as well as reports of illicit drug use. The Florida representative led the effort to oust former Representative Kevin McCarthy from the House speakership in part because he wished to block the ethics probe. If he were to survive Senate confirmation and become attorney general, the ethics investigation would disappear.

While Gaetz has a law degree as well as an active law license, he does not appear to have any prosecutorial experience, which might be another obstacle in his confirmation process.

Trump will expect his attorney general to protect him from any legal cases or challenges, even though the position actually entails leading the Justice Department as the country’s top law enforcement official. A Republican attorney general will also be tasked with implementing conservative goals, such as implementing the right-wing Project 2025 manifesto.

Gaetz’s lack of prosecutorial experience may doom his chances, and Senate Republicans may not think he is up to the task. Several Republicans are already expressing shock and disapproval including Senators John Cornyn, Charles Grassley, and Susan Collins, among many others. It remains to be seen if Gaetz will win over enough Republican senators to be confirmed, or if the allegations against him will torpedo the nomination.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Insiders Just Cashed in Big on His Stupid Media Company

Executives at Trump Media & Technology Group are selling out.

A phone screen displays the App Store page for Truth Social
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

Trump Media insiders are dumping their stock in Truth Social’s parent company.

Trump Media & Technology Group director Eric Swider sold all the stock he owned directly in the company on Friday, offloading 136,183 shares at $28.23 per share, a total value of more than $3.8 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Swider still holds a little more than 18,000 shares in TMTG via an LLC, Zach Everson reported Wednesday in his 1100 Pennsylvania newsletter.

Swider had been the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corporation, which merged with TMTG in March when the media company was on the verge of running out of cash. The deal was seen as a major win for Trump, infusing $300 million into the company and keeping Truth Social up and running. The merger also helped the media entity make a particularly strong debut on the stock market, with a valuation of nearly $8 billion, sending the worth of Trump’s personal stake in the company skyrocketing to upward of $3 billion.

But Swider wasn’t the only one to offload his Trumpian assets. Also on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Phillip Juhan dumped 320,000 shares at a price of $30.65 apiece, and on Monday he sold another 64,000 shares at a price of $32.97 each, leaving him with just over 265,000 shares in the social media endeavor. General counsel and Secretary Scott Glabe also dropped shares on Friday, though significantly fewer—15,917 shares, at $32.19 each.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Cabinet Somehow Gets Even Worse With Addition of Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump has picked former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard to lead national intelligence.

Donald Trump dances while standing next to Tulsi Gabbard, who smiles
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump nominated Republican-convert Tulsi Gabbard to be the next Director of National Intelligence on Wednesday.

“As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties—She is now a proud Republican! I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace Through Strength,” Trump said in a statement.

After her failed presidential run in 2020, Gabbard left the Democratic Party (she seems to announce doing this at least once a week) and became something of a conservative celebrity, elevating transphobia, spreading Russian propaganda, and unsuccessfully endorsing Republicans.

She recently went full MAGA, endorsing Trump and coaching him for his disastrous debate against Kamala Harris.

Gabbard previously claimed she’d been placed on the TSA’s watchlist, and now she will oversee the U.S. intelligence community including the Central Intelligence Agency.

While Gabbard paints herself as an anti-interventionist, she has acted primarily as an advocate for a slate of authoritarians. In 2019, she defended Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and voiced support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Gabbard argued that it wasn’t worth U.S. intervention because Ukraine “isn’t actually a democracy,” and claimed there were U.S.-backed biolabs in the country—a Russian conspiracy that got her publicly criticized for acting like a foreign asset. This only added to her status as an outsider, pushing her deep into the MAGA throng.

One member of Gabbard’s family has suggested that her troubling political journey could be related to her connection to the group Science of Identity Foundation, a cult that preaches homophobia, Islamophobia, and misogyny.

If Gabbard is confirmed, her appointment could cause tension with another Trump nominee: Senator Marco Rubio, whom Trump has tapped for secretary of state. In July, Gabbard criticized Rubio as representing “the neocon warmongering establishment of Washington, D.C.”

Gabbard explained that Rubio should not be in contention to be Trump’s running mate, and claimed Rubio was “diametrically opposed” to everything Trump stands for. It seems the president-elect disagreed.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Schumer Rushes to Put Up Safeguards Against Trump’s Insanity

Chuck Schumer still has a way to rein in Donald Trump.

Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The race is on for Senate Democrats to confirm President Joe Biden’s final nominees for federal judge positions, before the party loses the chamber majority.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he would focus on confirming judges, according to HuffPost’s Jennifer Bendery. “We will work to get as many confirmed as possible,” he said.

There are currently 47 judicial vacancies, including 45 in U.S. district courts and two in appeals courts. Biden has 31 nominees still in the pipeline to be confirmed, and only 22 days left in session before Republicans are set to take over on January 3.

The Senate voted 51–44 on Tuesday to confirm April M. Perry as a federal district judge for the Northern District of Illinois.

It’s essential that Senate Democrats approve as many Biden nominees as possible before Donald Trump enters office next year. The president-elect made a whopping 234 judicial appointments during his first term, some of whom proved to be fierce Trump loyalists willing to upend his legal battles—such as Judge Aileen Cannon, who used an insane technicality to toss out charges that Trump mishandled classified documents.

Other Trump appointees, such as Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, simply sow nationwide chaos by using the legal landscape to push conservative, sometimes Christian nationalist, agenda items like restricting abortion access.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Gets Ultimate Power As Republicans Win House Control

Republicans now control both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Mike Johnson and Donald Trump shake hands
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans will retain control of the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow margin, promising more lengthy fights to pass legislation.

The GOP holds 218 seats to the Democrats’ 208, NBC reported Wednesday. Six races have yet to be called. Republicans have also taken control of the Senate.

Republicans gained control of the House two years ago during the 2022 midterm elections. While there was no “red wave” as had been predicted, they were able to flip 19 districts from blue to red.

The House currently has 220 Republicans, 212 Democrats, and three vacancies, two of which were held by Democrats who passed away, and one by a Republican who sought greener pastures working at a weapons and AI contractor (after sowing plenty of anti-China sentiment), resulting in a tight race for his seat as both parties scrambled to claim an incredibly slim majority margin.

Only about 49 of the House seats were truly in play to be flipped. Democrats were able to flip two seats in New York, which are currently held by Republican Representatives Brandon Williams and Anthony D’Esposito.

A whopping 45 House members decided not to seek reelection, not including those who left office partway through the current term.

